Gaming company Krafton recently launched the game Battlegrounds Mobile India in India. Now the company has announced a great event Launch Party for Indian gamers, which will run from July 8 to July 9. A total of 18 pro teams will participate in this gaming event and the winning team will get a reward of Rs 6 lakh. These pro teams will be led by renowned gamers like Dynamo, Mortal, K18, and Godnixon.Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Data Transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India – Check Out Step-by-Step Guide, How to Download, and Extended Deadline Date

All the matches taking place at the launch party event can be seen live on the official Facebook page of Battlegrounds Mobile India and the YouTube channel. However, the company ahs not yet revealed the timing of the event. In a series of good events, the game has broken all the records of downloading. BGMI has been downloaded more than 10 million i.e. one crore on Google Play Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India Download - Check Out the Difference Between Two Games; Graphics, Maps, and More

The most spectacular Launch Party of 2021 is here! Join the fun in INDIA KA BATTLEGROUNDS. The Launch Party streaming on official channels on 8th & 9th July! Play Now https://t.co/rSzUczeYUw#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKABATTLEGROUND #wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/Z3e0OwwPsB — BattleGround Mobile (@BattleGames_IN) July 6, 2021

Also Read - PUBG Mobile India vs Battlegrounds Mobile India – Here’s the Top Comparison Between Two Games

Krafton has also released a teaser video on YouTube, which states that 18 pro teams will take part in this two-day event which will compete against each other. Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India on July 2. It has been specially designed and launched for Indian gamers after the PUBG ban. The game’s early access went live on June 17 and Android users have been enjoying the game ever since. Within a week of its launch, it has got more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Talking about the interface, Battlegrounds Mobile India is very similar to PUBG. But there are various terms of service and Privacy policies that have changed from the previous version of PUBG Mobile. The desi version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India launched with policies that will no longer support the previous version.

To ensure you don't miss out on anything, here's a quick round up of the Classic Updates for you! Check them out and get set to enjoy the Battlegrounds!

https://t.co/rSzUczeYUw#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKAGAME #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #tuesdaymotivations #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/Yjgv848YlU — BattleGround Mobile (@BattleGames_IN) July 6, 2021

The company started the pre-registration of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on May 18. During that time this game was pre-registered by crores of users. The company said that the privacy and data security of users is our priority. We will not allow users’ data to be leaked and will follow the rules of the government.