Battlegrounds Mobile India Available On Google Play: Two Guidelines Gamers Must Know

As the BGMI app is available for download on the official website of the company, Krafton has revealed the strict terms of service for those who are under 18 years of age.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update: Popularly known as BGMI among PUBG lovers, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download on the Google Play store for Android smartphones. The game lovers may not find the listing directly via the app store. They have to visit BGMI’s official website and click on the Play button, and then they will be redirected to the download page. From lay store, you can download the game for free.

As the BGMI app is available for download on the official website of the company, Krafton has revealed the strict terms of service for those who are under 18 years of age. As per the Krafton, the game will have a certain time limit and one won’t be able to spend much if they don’t meet the age requirement of BGMI. Check 2 important things that a user should know about before downloading the BGMI game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a strict policy for the players who are under 18 as Krafton said in its policy for BGMI that the game will only be playable for three hours if you are under 18 years of age. Moreover, the users will be able to play it if their parents or guardian provide consent for the same. However, it is not known how Krafton will check the identity of users.

Krafton said people who are “under the age of 18 years, the maximum daily amount of using the game’s paid service will be Rs 7,000.” And this amount will change depending on each day’s exchange rate.

Notably, the BGMI returned to Google Play India days after its developer thanked the Indian government for lifting its ban. Earlier, the BGMI was removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for security reasons. However, PUBG Mobile, BGMI’s previous iteration, remains banned in India for security reasons and links to China.

