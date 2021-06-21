Desi PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: The Indian version of PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been made available for download in India. It is made to be accessed from June 17. It has been made available only for testing the beta version. Lakhs of gamers are waiting eagerly for Battlegrounds mobile India to launch, but it seems things are not going to be so easy for this Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile. But the much-anticipated game is now in trouble due to its alliance with Tencent. Ahead of the launch, the game is facing a lot of concerns and dilemmas from Indian politicians and CAIT (India’s Traders Association). Also Read - PUBG Mobile Returns to India in New Avatar, But Questions Galore | Top 4 Answered

The demand for banning Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an organization of traders. CAIT has requested the Government of India that Battlegrounds Mobile India should be banned immediately. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has tweeted about the concern. In the tweet, he has written that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a remake of PUBG Mobile. He has tagged IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and demanded a ban on this game immediately. In his letter, Khandelwal mentioned banning Battlegrounds Mobile India by citing “it is not only a threat to national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations.” Also Read - PUBG Remake, Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Check Out if Players Could Transfer Data from PUBG Mobile India to BGMI

No one can circumvent India’s law. Must known to #battlegroundmobileindia which is nothing but another version of #PUBG .@CAITIndia urge Shri @rsprasad to take immediate note & ban #battlegroundmobile & @GoogleIndia not to allow use of its play store @Suhelseth @indiantweeter pic.twitter.com/30Jl7pdV2z — Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) June 18, 2021

Also Read - Know How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Version | Watch Video

Before Praveen Khandelwal, other politicians asked the government to ban the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharampuri has asked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to investigate the Krafton-Tencent Relationship and their deals. Another MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering, has also previously written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban and its threat to India’s privacy laws. Although, there is no official statement from the government about allowing or banning the game in India. But it has full right to issue a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.