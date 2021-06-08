Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: Lakhs of gamers are waiting eagerly for Battlegrounds mobile India to launch, but it seems things are not going to be so easy for this Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile. Every day new leaks and rumours are surfacing about the Battlegrounds launch date and how the game will look. But the much-anticipated game is now in trouble due to its alliance with Tencent. Ahead of the rumoured launch on June 18, the game is facing a lot of concerns and dilemmas from Indian politicians. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Sad News for PUBG Lovers as Policy Updates

Indian politicians are now demanding to scrutinize Battlegrounds mobile India. Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharampuri has asked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to look into the Krafton-Tencent Relationship and their deals. Dharampuri has written a letter to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding Battlegrounds. This letter does not explicitly demand a ban on the game but highlights the problems associated with the game.

MP Arvind Dharampuri raised concern in the letter that Battlegrounds Mobile India will store the data of Indian players on India and Singapore servers. But it also allows the international transfer of this data which is theft to Indian data. Additionally, the letter states, the terms of service and policies of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be administered by Korea itself which can result in data transfer. Apart from this, the MP has also demanded the scrutiny of the investment of Krafton and its agreement with the Chinese company Tencent from the union minister.

Not just Dharampuri, many other MLA and other politicians are now raising concerns over Battlegrounds Mobile India. Earlier, an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh and a member of Parliament from Telangana have expressed their concern over the Krafton-Tencent Relationship and Battlegrounds Mobile India terms of service.

Another MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering, has also previously written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban and its threat to India’s privacy laws. Abhishek Singhvi, another member of parliament, asked the government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although, there’s no official statement from the government about allowing or banning the game in India. But it has full right to issue a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.