New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been taken off from Android Playstore and App Store in India after the government banned the Chinese gaming app. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton. The game was released on July 2, 2021 for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, after the government had banned PUBG along with Chinese apps over national security concerns. Even though the Google and Apple pulled popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores in the country, those who have already downloaded the app can play for now but it won't be available for long.
Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire Max and Battle Prime are the three alternate games you can play instead on Android and iOs platforms.
- Call of Duty: Mobile – This game is one of the most popular battle games royale after PUBG and BGMI. With team deathmatch, battle royal, free-for-all features offered, the game provides a thrilling experience for online users and friends. Call of Duty: Mobile, published by Activision, has a 4.3 rating on Google Play Store. The game, which is 2.3GB in size, offers various modes and features which also provide 100-player experience and traditional 5v5 team-based combat.
- Battle Prime – Battle Prime is a fast-paced third-person multiplayer PvP shooting game with console-level graphics on your mobile device. This tactical battle simulator is focused on super powerful heroes with unique abilities, formidable arsenal, and high-adrenaline action.
- Garena Free Fire MAX – While BGMI became the ‘Best Game of the year’, Garena Free Fire MAX was voted as the ‘Users’ Choice pick’ in 2021. On both App Store and Google Play, Garena Free Fire Max is available for free with in-app purchases. The game has been designed exclusively to deliver premium gameplay experience in a Battle Royale. It provides an experience in combat like never before with Ultra HD resolutions and breathtaking effects. This game is also based on the same ambush, snipe, and survive strategy.