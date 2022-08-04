New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been taken off from Android Playstore and App Store in India after the government banned the Chinese gaming app. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton. The game was released on July 2, 2021 for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, after the government had banned PUBG along with Chinese apps over national security concerns. Even though the Google and Apple pulled popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores in the country, those who have already downloaded the app can play for now but it won’t be available for long.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Banned From Google Play, Apple App Store. Here's Why

Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire Max and Battle Prime are the three alternate games you can play instead on Android and iOs platforms.