The Battle Royale game’s Early Access launched in India on June 17, 2021, and has ended the nine-month wait for players to return to the game. The game is currently downloaded by 5 million players. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released for Android on the Google Play store last month after being in beta for almost a month. PUBG Mobile Indian version is reportedly ready to release for iOS users very soon. Even though its popularity is a high rise, some problems have also come to the fore. Many gamers have complained about ‘server connection’ or ‘server busy’ issues while playing the game.Also Read - TikTok Likely to Return to India as TickTock, Trademark Application By ByteDance Drops Big Hint

Gamers are still facing some issues while playing the game. One of which is “server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restricted area”. Server busy issues happened a lot when the game was in beta, but some users are facing problems even in the stable version. The error message also prevents gamers from opening the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Features Tesla Gigafactory, Model Y Production, and Mission Ignition Mode

Here Are Some Process Through Which You Can Handle Server Error Issue on Battlegrounds Mobile India –

Weak Internet Connectivity

The most common reason behind experiencing server busy issues on BGMI is poor internet. To access the game, players must have a stable Wi-Fi connection otherwise problems will continue to occur. So, if you are facing an issue on BGMI, make sure to check your internet connection first. Also Read - BGMI 1.5.0 July Update Rolling Out: Patch Notes, New Vehicles, Features, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, and More

Incompatible Device

Battlegrounds Mobile India Battle Royale game can be played only on Android mobile. Because this game is not available on iOS and PC currently.

Battlegrounds Mobile India only supports Android smartphones running Android 5.1.1 and only works on devices with 2GB or more of RAM. If your smartphone does not support these basic requirements, you will not be able to play the game.

Side Loaded Version

The main reason why Server Busy problem occurs on BGMI can be due to the sideloaded version of the game. If you are facing a problem, uninstall the app from your phone and reinstall the BGMI game from the Google Play store. It should be noted that downloading the game from third-party app stores or APK and OBB files will cause this problem to come up again and again.

Foreign Server

Battlegrounds Mobile India can only download and access players from India. Because it has been launched only for Indian players. Players from other countries cannot download Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Download Again From Google Play Store

Gamers must ensure that they install the game from the Play Store. Problems may occur if the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is downloaded from unknown sources. This means that if you ‘sideloaded’ the game before the game was officially released, you will face errors. All you need to do is re-download the game from the Play Store, which is available to all users.