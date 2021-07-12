PUBG Mobile India remake, Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in the country on July 2 for Android users in the gaming industry. However, Apple Phone owners kept waiting for Krafton to announce a date for the iOS launch of the popular game. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of BGMI for iOS devices, Krafton has given us a hint.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 12 July 1.5 Patch Notes: New Vehicles, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, and More

Battlegrounds Mobile India For Apple iOS

Krafton has confirmed that it will release Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone users as well but the wait will just have to be a little longer. The Android version of BGMI was released for BETA testers on June 17 and officially launched on Google Play Store on July 2. However, nothing like that took place for iOS devices. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 Version: Check How to Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-step Guide Here

Meanwhile, replying to an FAQ – “Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” – in the game’s feedback section, the developer said, “New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 10 Million Downloads Across The Country Since July 2

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Latest Update

Earlier this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India announced a new update of the game with a brand-new weapon — a light machine gun, named MG3. The weapon has two firing modes — single and auto. The average damage rate of the MG3 is 40 hit points. The MG3 weapon can fire 660 or 990 rounds per minute along with 7.62mm ammunition, the update read. More details on the new features here.