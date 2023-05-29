Home

In this game, Krafton made significant changes to fulfil the government guidelines.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here comes a piece of good news for the mobile game lovers. The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for download of the Indian users. They can now download it on their devices and play the game. Recently Krafton rolled out a 2.5 version of the game that is slightly different from its previous version.

The game lovers won’t be able to play it at first even after downloading it but the company has promised wide availability within a maximum of 48 hours.

The new version of the game has limited playtime for adults and minors under 18 years of age and its playability will be staggered, meaning users will be able to login in phased manners.

At present, the BGMI is available to download on Google Play and iPhone users will get access to download it on May 29.

In this game, Krafton made significant changes to fulfil the government guidelines. Notably, BGMI is currently available for three months, and during this period, government officials will monitor the game. These major changes have been updated for a much better gaming experience.

Check BGMI New Features:

BGMI 2.5 will give users a better experience with improved textures, the effect of the Livik waterfall and newly added supply shops in Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok.

BGMI will offer a smooth experience.

This time, BGMI 2.5 is promoting a responsible gaming experience.

One of the features is that it capped play time to three hours for under 18 gamers and six hours for others.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here’s How To Download

First you need to open Google Play Store or Apple App Store on device.

Then go to the search bar and type “BGMI” or “Battlegrounds Mobile India.”

After this, press Enter or tap the search icon.

Then open Play Store page.

After this, click on the “Install” button.

After you click, the app will start to download.

After the download is completed, “Install” button will change to “Open.”

And then , you need to “Open” to launch the BGMI app.

