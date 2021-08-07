New Delhi: After the successful launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release in the country, the game is all set to arrive on the Apple iOS platform soon, a top company executive said on Saturday.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 Things to Avoid While Playing Indian PUBG, Check Tips and Tricks

According to Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at South Korean gaming company Krafton, the developers are doing their best to bring BGMI to the iOS users in India as soon as possible. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite To be Back With PUBG Mobile Lite: Check Release Date, Other Details

“We will soon make announcements on our social media handles to keep our fans updated,” Lim told IANS. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Server Error: How to Fix Busy Server Issue, Restrict Area Code - Deets Inside

BGMI, which rechristened itself after PUBG was banned in the country last year, has seen a peak of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users in India.

The executive said that BGMI has been developed exclusively for their fans in India and the company is emphasising on offering a superlative gameplay experience and immersive content for fans and players.

“Our primary focus is to keep bringing in more and more engaging content, world-class collaborations and India-specific content,” Lim said.

On being asked if BGMI is a toned-down version of PUBG, Lim said that the game is serviced by Krafton, which is a completely independent entity in South Korea.

“With the game’s launch, fans in India can expect the expansion of a healthy gameplay environment alongside the growth of its local video game, esports industries,” Lim noted.

“Krafton will continue to introduce features and items that reflect the local culture and needs on Battlegrounds Mobile India including outfits and India-specific events”.

The battleground game also reminds its players to take a break if they play for too long, which can be annoying for a lot of players. However, Lim said providing a safe gameplay experience is extremely important for the company.

He said that the team cares deeply about the health of their fans and keeping this in mind, they have kept the advisories in the game.

“We are huge advocates of responsible gaming, and measures have been taken to ensure our fans understand that Battlegrounds is a virtual world and time limits for gaming have been set accordingly, plus OTP control given to parents,” Lim informed.

In mid-July, Krafton announced its first esports tournament — Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The registrations for the tournament kicked off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.