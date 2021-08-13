Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date – Krafton had released Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android users some time ago, but Apple iPhone users were troubled by the question of when the game would be brought to iOS players. But now recently a company official has told that Battlegrounds Mobile iOS will soon be released for Apple users. A new report has claimed that Krafton will launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS on August 20.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch For iOS Soon, Krafton Teases New Updates

Not only this, a post has been made from the company’s official Instagram account and this post is also indicating that soon BGMI iOS will be released for iPhone users as well. Apart from this, Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) had made a tremendous record within a week of its launch. More than 24 million people had registered for this. Apart from this, the company has also announced on its Instagram that after having 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, all players will be given a 50M download reward. These rewards will be given to all the players.

According to a report by InsideSport, the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India can be released on August 20. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 Update Version: Not Able to Download Game From Play Store? You Can Now do it With APK Link

It has also been said in the report that the way it has been released for Android. Similarly, BGMI iOS will also be released. BGMI iOS will be released as a beta version first, then the stable build will be released. The beta release will be limited to the first few users. After this, the release of its stable release will be released to everyone. All iPhone and iPad users in India will get access to this game after its release. The developers have not said anything officially on the release date of BGMI iOS. It is teasing it continuously. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 Things to Avoid While Playing Indian PUBG, Check Tips and Tricks

According to Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at South Korean gaming company Krafton, the developers are trying their best to bring BGMI to iOS users in India as soon as possible. He said that the company will keep making announcements through its social media handles to keep fans updated. Now only heard that the game will be released for iOS users, but for the first time, the company has confirmed that the game is coming soon for users.

It has been more than a month since Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India and Android device users are enjoying it a lot. This game is the native version of PUBG but many new features have been used in it, which provide a more interesting and special experience to the users during gaming. This game has been downloaded by more than 10 million people on Google Play Store so far and has become a popular game in India. The specialty of this game is that the company has taken great care of security in it. Users’ personal information will be completely safe in the game.