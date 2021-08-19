Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release – After waiting for a month, finally, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has been launched for iOS users. The Facebook page of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has also been updated. Developer Krafton has released the popular Battle Royale game to iPhone and iPad users in India following its Android release in July. The BGMI iOS version can be downloaded from the Apple App Store on iPhone and iPad.Also Read - Good News For PUBG Fans: Battlegrounds Mobile India Available on Apple App Store For Download

After the launch of the game on the iOS platform, there will be a further increase in its downloads. Apple users were waiting for the launch of the game for the last one and a half months. Apple users have been waiting to play this Indian version of PUBG Mobile ever since PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India in September last year. You can find the download link HERE.

If you can't find the BGMI iOS version on the Apple App Store, it may be because the release is still ongoing. Krafton has officially revealed that BGMI iOS is now available for download from the Apple App Store. The game is listed on the desktop version of the App Store but not on mobile at the moment. It is expected that in some time it will come to iOS.

To download the BGMI iOS version, iPhone and iPad users can simply visit the App Store once the game is listed on the Apple App Store. iPhones running iOS 11.0 or later while iPads running iOS 11.0 or later will be eligible to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version. The game developer also revealed that BGMI iOS will also be available for select iPod touch devices. An iPod touch running iOS 11.0 or later is eligible to run the BGMI iOS version. The official App Store page reveals that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play game with few in-app purchases. BGMI iOS version will be 1.9GB.

How to Download BGMI on Apple iOS

To download BGMI in iOS version, go to Apple App Store. The Get button has been given in front of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the App Store. The size of this game is 1.9 GB for Apple users, and this game is for users of the 17+ age group. The language of this game is English, and it is for people above 12+ years.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is becoming increasingly popular among users, and this can be gauged from its download numbers on the Play Store. This game was launched in July and since July this game has crossed the 50 million downloads mark. This information was shared by the game’s developer company KRAFTON through a press release. At the same time, it is expected that the game will get more popularity than expected among iPhone users as well. The specialty of this game is that it is completely secure, and the company says that it does not share the data of its users with anyone.