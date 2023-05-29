Home

Battlegrounds Mobile India Is Here: How To Download On Android And iOS

The developer had rolled out the option for Android users to preload the game on their devices.

BGMI has been re-launched with a brand new map and other features.

After a nearly 10-month-long absence from India, South Korean game developer Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India has made its return. The mobile game is once again available for downloads across Android devices from May 29. iOS devices will get the app soon. The developer had rolled out the option for Android users to preload the game on their devices.

But, some users may need to wait up to two whole days before they can log in and start playing. The delay is due to the reason that Krafton is only letting users log in to the service in a staggered manner. This is likely to avoid overloading the servers as millions of players try to join in at the same time.

“BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 Update, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. To ensure a seamless experience, the game’s playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases,” the company said in a press release.

“This is a phased rollout. So, you may not be able to access the game immediately but worry not! We’ve got you covered. For iOS we expect downloads to start from noon. It is completely randomized (and even the admin has to wait for it),” BGMI India tweeted.

Get Back to your Battlegrounds! 😍 This is a phased rollout. So, you may not be able to access the game immediately but worry not! We've got you covered. For iOS we expect downloads to start from noon. It is completely randomized (and even the admin has to wait for it).#BGMI pic.twitter.com/FXsV8ZUGvX — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 29, 2023

How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India On Phone

Head to the Google Play Store on Android devices. For Apple, go to the App Store.

Search and download BGMI from the app store.

Login using the various social options.

Start the game.

Some players have reported issues in reaching the login screen since the new update for the game. In case of issues, first force stop the app. Then disable your WiFi and internet connection, and launch the game. After successfully launching the game, enable your internet connection once more. This will allow users to reach the login screen successfully.

BGMI India New Features:

BGMI, the Indian clone of the widely popular PUBG Mobile from the same developer, had been banned in July last year. The Indian government had cited data concerns behind the ban since the game’s servers were located in China.

The government ban was revoked a few weeks earlier, allowing Krafton to operate the game for a trial period of three months to ensure compliance with data security. The game has been re-launched with a brand new map, a new battle pass, time limits on daily games and new in-game items.

