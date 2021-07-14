Battlegrounds Mobile India Features Tesla: Krafton and Tencent Games have added a new Tesla car to the global version of PUBG Mobile. Announcing the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update on Friday, the developer announced the arrival of a new Tesla car in the game. Two Tesla models – the Model Y and Cybertruck – have been added to the game. BGMI was launched last month since then the company is continuously introducing new updates to the fans. It was being speculated that after PUBG, Krafton will bring this update to its India exclusive Battle Royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India soon. And now Krafton has also announced a Tesla update for Battlegrounds. However, this car will not be available to everyone. Apart from the car, many changes have been made in the game as well.Also Read - BGMI 1.5.0 July Update Rolling Out: Patch Notes, New Vehicles, Features, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, and More

In partnership with Tesla, Battlegrounds Mobile India's July update will bring new weapons, modes, and a host of features to improve gameplay. Players will be able to change their gyroscope sensitivity and tune the Third Person Perspective. Krafton is also bringing 90FPS support to more devices, with which they will also introduce a new graphical option for low-end devices.

The company recently announced the new patch notes under the July update on its official YouTube channel. It will bring a bunch of new guns, vehicles, and some upgrades under July patch notes. The BGMI 1.5 July update will bring several changes to the game including the replacement of the M249 machine gun and many other features.

Once the update goes live, players will be able to access Tesla’s Gigafactory at four designated locations. Players will have to land near Gigafactory and find three terminals. To the first terminal, one has to climb the ladder just above the main entrance. The second terminal will be on its opposite side, just above the room at the start of the assembly line. The third terminal will be just below the second terminal. After activating all the mechanisms of these three terminals, the Tesla Model Y will remain intact.

Krafton has confirmed that it will also include Tesla’s famous Autopilot feature. Along with this, the game will also have a self-driving Tesla Semi, which will have supply boxes in selected areas of the map. Players will be able to interact with it to get combat supplies.

Ignition mode will also come with the new update. The new gameplay will be set on the Erangel map under which 6 new high-tech locations will be given which will replace the popular region of the map. In this mode, while landing with a parachute, the name of the small city will be shown in 3D.