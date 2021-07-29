Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been officially launched in India on 2 July. This is the Indian version game of PUBG Mobile India which was banned along with other Chinese apps last year. Along with this, the lite version of the game i.e. PUBG Mobile Lite was also banned. Now reports are coming about the Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is worth noting that the Lite version means a version that is light in size and which can be played on devices with less RAM and storage.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Server Error: How to Fix Busy Server Issue, Restrict Area Code - Deets Inside

Speculations are rife that Krafton may have started working on this game, but for the time being it doesn't want to take the wraps off it. On the other hand, reports say that Battlegrounds Mobile India has low system requirements, that is, it can be run on devices with low specifications, so the company is not considering the lite version of the game. People who liked PUBG Mobile Lite are also looking forward to for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite to be launch soon, however, there are many reasons which can lead to not launching the lite version anytime soon.

The expectations of the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite are less. There are several reasons responsible for this and one of the main reasons is advanced smartphone technology. In 2019, when PUBG Mobile Lite was launched, smartphones used to have 2GB or less RAM. However, in 2021, most smartphones come with at least 3GB or more of RAM, which is one of the must-haves for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Apart from RAM, a better chipset is given in upcoming smartphones as compared to the mobile phones launched in 2019. So why would anyone want to use the lite version when the bigger version can run on one’s smartphone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with two resource packs Low Specifications and the HD Resource Pack. The first time you launch the game after downloading the game from the Play Store, you can choose the low-specifications pack depending on the capability of the smartphone. Not only will it download faster but also run smoothly on low-end devices.