Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been officially launched in India. The launch of the game has been announced from the company’s official Facebook page on July 2 at 6.30 am. This is the Indian version game of PUBG Mobile India. For the last several days, the registration for Battleground Mobile India was going on from the Google Play Store. The company then released the beta version for some users and now the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made available for all. An earlier leaked report also said that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch in India on June 18. Now Krafton has announced the downloading of the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - Guest Lecturer Found Dead at IIT Madras Campus in Chennai

The official post from company states – Also Read - Light Rains Likely to Bring Relief From Scorching Heat in Delhi on Friday: IMD

“Please note that depending on the device environment, the exposure time of the official version in Play Store may be different. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans in India who have been waiting for the official launch of Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India,” the company wrote on Twitter. As of July 2, 2021, thanks to your support, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially released.” Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Arthritis And Manage Its Symptoms

The game is not available for Ios users as of now. The company recommended system requirements for Android Users and said –

“For early access participants, update your app to the official launch version from Play Store. Please note that mobile data is consumed when downloading, so we recommend downloading through wifi. Krafton will do its best to provide you a pleasant gaming experience.”

Krafton also thanked players for reaching 10 million downloads with an in-game outfit called the Constable set. The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively introduced for the Indian audience after Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India last year citing national security and privacy policy.