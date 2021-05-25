Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: PUBG Mobile fans cannot keep calm since the day Krafton Inc announced the rebranded version of the game under the name Battlegrounds Mobile India. The popular battle royale fame that went up for pre-registration in India for Android users on May 18, is speculated to be launched next month. Although Krafton has kept the details of the game quite a secret, fans have dug deep into the teasers posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media pages to find out about the launch date and what’s new in this PUBG Mobile India remake. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration: Step-by-step Guide to Register on Google Play Store

5 big hints every PUBG fan should know: