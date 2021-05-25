Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: PUBG Mobile fans cannot keep calm since the day Krafton Inc announced the rebranded version of the game under the name Battlegrounds Mobile India. The popular battle royale fame that went up for pre-registration in India for Android users on May 18, is speculated to be launched next month. Although Krafton has kept the details of the game quite a secret, fans have dug deep into the teasers posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media pages to find out about the launch date and what’s new in this PUBG Mobile India remake. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration: Step-by-step Guide to Register on Google Play Store
5 big hints every PUBG fan should know:
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA TEASER
Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration Live on Play Store: 5 Things to Know About The New PUBG Mobile India Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Update: Pre-register For PUBG Mobile's Indian Version on Play Store From THIS Date
- Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely a PUBG remake: The name has changed and Krafton has requested fans to not refer to it as PUBG fearing another ban. But the game itself might not be very different from the original one. The biggest clue to this was the teaser launched this week of the new game map resembling the default PUBG Mobile map. The only difference – it was named ERANGLE instead of Erangel.
- Battlegrounds Mobile India may be launched on June 10: Highly speculated and with strong hints, Krafton may launch Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 10. On the teaser poster released on May 9, the PUBG level 3 helmet was seen covering the sun just like an eclipse. This led to rumours that the launch date may collide with the upcoming solar eclipse on June 10.
- Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration advantage: The pre-registration link for the battleground royale game is available for Android users on the Play Store. Gamers can pre-register to avail exciting rewards including – the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.
- Battlegrounds Pre-registration link for iOS: Battleground Mobile India pre-registration is not yet available for iOS. However, the latest reports have made strong suggestions that the game is being developed for Apple’s operating system as well. However, users may directly get the download link for the game when it is launched.
- PUBG Mobile (Global) data may not be of any use: You might have to let go of the data earned during PUBG Mobile (Global) including the unlocked skins, rewards and in-game purchases as the Battlegrounds Mobile India has a new interface with more security and privacy features among other things.