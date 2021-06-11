PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government last year citing security issues and privacy. The company brought a surprise for Indian gamers in the form rebranded version of PUBG as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ever Since the game has been announced by Krafton, the Indian players are on cloud nine! The company keeps on releasing teasers and news regarding the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to leaks and rumours, the game will be released on June 18. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Top Alternative Games of This PUBG Remake You Must Know

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Process

Krafton announced recently through a press release that the game crossed over 20 million Pre-Registration in India. The registration was opened on the May 18 for android users and since then, fans are going gaga over launching of this game. It is available on Google Play Store for Pre-Registration. Krafton thanked its fans for massive pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India. CEO Kafton, CH Kim said –

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

𝟮𝟬 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 Pre-Registrations! 🎉 Thank You India for the tremendous love! ❤️ BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now open for Pre-Registrations. Pre-Register Now 👉 https://t.co/KzLY0f5bsh #battlegroundsmobileindia #WorldBicycleDay pic.twitter.com/rt5PbqLvVT — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_IN) June 3, 2021

The company started India centric rewards on pre-registration of the game that can be claimed when the game will be launched in India. These games include Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, in-game currency, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

You can Pre-Register the game by clicking on “Pre-Register” button on Google Play Store. As soon as you will pre-register the game, your rewards will be accessible that can be redeemed after the game is launch. Here’s The Link for Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration –

Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Version

Lakhs of players are eagerly waiting for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch or will be there be any Beta version of the game that could be available before the launch. There are several claims made which states about the Beta version of the game, But according to Dynamo, there’s no Battlegrounds mobile India Beta Version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS Users

Krafton has updated its fans about releasing game for iOS users. The Pre-Registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India is not available for iOS users right now. On asking about when the iOS version will be released, Krafton replied – “We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”