The Beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become available for download in India from June 17. Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton launched this version without any prior announcement. Players can download this new version from Google Play Store and enjoy the game.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta version is only available for few testers and after a short time it has been removed from the Google Play store. On downloading the users are getting 'Internal server error' message. The game is available in 721MB in size and the company has replaced red blood that we have in PUBG Mobile to Green blood in BGMI.

Now in a recent report, Battlegrounds Mobile India maker, Krafton uploaded the rules of conduct, but deleted soon after some fans spotted it on the official website. It was uploaded with a title "Battlegrounds Mobile India Rules of Conduct." The FAQ section was updated to answer fans question, but soon it was deleted. One of the players on Twitter claimed that the rules of conduct will be applicable from June 17. However, we do not know the exact contents of the rules, the company may launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India rules after some time.

The South Korean tech giant announced launching Battlegrounds Mobile India after PUBG was banned in the country. Ever since, the company has announced about this much-awaited game, the Indian players are elated with joy. The company keeps on releasing teasers and news regarding the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively introduced for the Indian audience after Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India last year citing national security and privacy policy.