The new version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India has made quite a buzz in the gaming industry. Lakhs of gamers are eagerly waiting for the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India. But little did they know that the new privacy and policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India will end up terribly disappoint them. There are various terms of service and Privacy policy that have changed from the previous version of PUBG Mobile. The desi version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch with policies that will no longer support the previous ones.

The PUBG Mobile India was banned by India Government due to security and privacy breach. This is the reason Battlegrounds Mobile India is launching with policies that can support the security and privacy policy of the Indian Government.

Let’s See What Are the Things That Have Changed in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Time Limit for Gamers Below 18

In order to prevent below age gamers from playing the game, there will be time limit. An underage player will not be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for more than 3 hours. Also, for purchasing in-game cosmetics, they will only be able to spend Rs 7000 and not more than that.

Parents Permission Mandatory to Play the Game

According to game developer Krafton, this time the rules will be a bit strict for game lovers under the age of 18. To play the Battleground Mobile India game, they will need the permission of their parents. Not only permission, but gamers also below 18 years will be asked to provide phone number of their parents.

Data Security

Special care has been taken of data security and privacy in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has revealed in their terms of service that this time the data of the users will be stored in the country itself. Also, this time law-regulation will also be taken care of. It would be stored on servers in India and Singapore only.