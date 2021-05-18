PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Battlegrounds Mobile India, which was previously known as PUBG Mobile India, is all set to begin pre-registration today, that is, May 18 (Monday). The pre-registration link will be activated only for Android users today. Krafton, PUBG’s Indian maker, is yet to announce the registrations for iOS users. However, the game will be free of cost for both Android and Apple users. Battlegrounds Mobile India launch will be packed with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game is rumoured to be launched on June 10 this year. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Update: Pre-register For PUBG Mobile's Indian Version on Play Store From THIS Date
Here are 5 things every PUBG fan should note:
- To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, users need to head to the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button.
- There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. The rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch, the company said in a statement.
- Krafton’s PUBG re-launch will be a free-to-play experience on mobile devices exclusively to play in India only.
- Krafton made a comeback in India with the announcement of PUBG Mobile India last year. However, the hype did not last very long as the release date for the game was indefinitely postponed.
- Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile but the developers don’t want to refer to it as PUBG as they fear another ban.