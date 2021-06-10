Desi PUBG, Battleground Mobile India game can be launched in India soon and several teasers and videos are already on the internet claiming about its launch date. Now a video by Gaurav Chaudhary, famously known as Technical Guruji, is surfacing on the internet where he is claiming about Battlegrounds Mobile India is launching tomorrow. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Remake Battlegrounds Mobile's Launch Date is Almost Here, Deets Inside

The new version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India has made quite a buzz in the gaming industry. Lakhs of gamers are eagerly waiting for the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India. The pre-registration of the PUBG's Indian version has already been started from May 18 and more than 20 million registrations has been recorded since then.

The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively introduced for the Indian audience. All the features that Crafton has revealed so far are like PUBG Mobile which has increased the excitement of the fans. A lot of buzz has been created after various videos are released about the game. A lot of Youtubers came up with videos claiming the exact date of Battleground Mobile India launch.

A popular Youtuber has now claimed about the game launching tomorrow. In the video he is seen saying –

‘Krafton has dropped a number of teasers for the game and reports suggests that the Battlegrounds Mobile game might be releasing in India tomorrow. Another speculated date is June 18th, 2021, but there are strong hints that the game might be released tomorrow.’