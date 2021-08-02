South Korea’s mobile developer company Crofton has recently launched the most awaited Battleground Mobile India in the Indian market. Which is being called the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India. This game is currently available only for Android phone users and iOS users are eagerly waiting for its launch. It has been almost one month since Battleground Mobile India was officially launched on the Android platform. At the same time, the wait of iOS users is not ending.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite To be Back With PUBG Mobile Lite: Check Release Date, Other Details

This game is available for free downloading on Google Play Store and after downloading, players will be able to get rewards till August 19. The special thing is that the company has already made it clear that this game is completely secure and the personal data of users will not be shared. Along with this, great care has also been taken for the safety of the children. Children will have to take the permission of the parents before logging into the game, only then they will be able to play the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Server Error: How to Fix Busy Server Issue, Restrict Area Code - Deets Inside

There are various things that you need to take care of while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Let’s Have a Look –

Discrimination

Krafton says that the strength of our community is that our group is huge and diverse where players come from different backgrounds. Therefore, if a player makes any objectionable words or abuses about any gender, nationality, or class of anyone, then his action will not be tolerated at all, and his account will be banned forever. Also Read - TikTok Likely to Return to India as TickTock, Trademark Application By ByteDance Drops Big Hint

Avoid Playing with Random Players

In order to increase the productivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India, always keep in mind to play with your friends or with people who are known to you. Following this trick can help you communicate in an efficient way. Playing with your squad will help to increase the team’s spirit and increase the chance of winning the game.

Never Use Wrong or Slang Nickname

Krafton says that if a player has a nickname that says something about the company, something about their staff, writes something about a third-party app, writes something about a sensitive issue due to which people get furious is found in the nickname of any player, then that player will be banned.

Never Fire When Not Needed

Sound travels faster in Minimap, so don’t fire your weapon or guns when not needed in the match. This will attract enemies and they will get to know about your location which will help them to destroy you in the BGMI.

Use Headphones While Playing Game

Not only in BGMI, but in every Battle Royale game, headphones are necessary. The sounds are better in headphones, and they give a better audio experience while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. You can also keep yourself aware of the surroundings in the game with the help of headphones.