Despite having a better camera, you cannot take it everywhere with you. There will be many occasions when you will miss carrying your DSLR. But now many smartphones are available in the market with better camera features. Here’s the list of Best Camera Smartphones under Rs 40000 in India. Also Read - Top 10 Best Camera Phones in India to Buy in 2020

Vivo X50 5G

Vivo X50 has a 6.56-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display. The display is supported by HDR10 and has a refresh rate of 90 GHz. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor has been given on the phone, which is an octa-core processor. The phone has a 4200mAh battery that supports fast charging. Vivo X50 comes in variants including 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. There is no support of 5G in it. The Vivo X50’s 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 34,990 and the 256 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 37,990. Also Read - Top High Quality Budget Friendly Camera Phones Under Rs 10,000

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord smartphone has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz that comes with HDR10 + support, 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution. The display of this phone has a cutout of the picture that has been given for the selfie camera. The brightness of this display is 2,048 level, which produces Vibrant color. In addition, this phone has a reading mode and night mode. The OnePlus Nord smartphone runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.2. On OnePlus Nord, you get a near-stock Android experience. OnePlus Nord smartphone has a 4,100mAh battery. This smartphone supports Warp Charge 30T technology Also Read - Can't Decide on a Camera? Professional Photographer Ashish Bharti Tells You How to Choose

Talking about the camera sensor, the front of this phone has a 48-megapixel camera which is a Sony IMX586 sensor that comes with OIS, and EIS support. This is the same camera sensor that is also given in OnePlus’s flagship OnePlus 8. Talking about other camera sensors, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A Dual LED flash is also provided with this rear camera setup. Along with this, the front camera has a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps. OnePlus Nord smartphone has been introduced by the company in three different RAM and storage variants, which has been introduced in India at an initial price of Rs 24,999.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

This smartphone with dual-SIM (Nano) support runs on Android 10 based and features a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) 3D borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. A quad camera setup has been given in the rear for photography. Its primary camera is 48MP. Apart from this, it has 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. For the selfie, there is a 32MP camera in the front. Its memory is 128GB and it also has an in-display fingerprint. The most important thing is that it has the support of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging with a 4,000mAh battery. Also, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has sensors including Support Geomagnetic sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor, G-sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, and Supports step counting. This phone is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB +128GB.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The aspect ratio is 20: 9. The display supports HDR10 and has 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the phone has a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens + 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor in the front. The price of OnePlus 7T starts from Rs 34,999 for 8GB +128GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is armed with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. One of the most important features of this smartphone is its S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. The pen lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor. For beautiful photography, the company has given three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto, and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display in which you will get 93.1% body to screen ratio. Apart from this, the phone draws its power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Reno 10x Zoom runs on the Android Pie 9.0 based Color OS 6. For graphics, Adreno 640 is available in it. The phone comes in two variants 6 GB / 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

Talking about the camera, it has a triple rear camera with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, the other 13 megapixels, and the third 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens. You will get three focusing modes with the camera. Besides, you will also get electronic image stabilization with the rear camera. There’s a Dazzle color mode which will help you in night photography. With the rear camera, you will be able to record 4K video. For selfie, the company has given 16 Megapixels of front camera.

4065mAh battery is given which supports Super VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection will be found on the display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The price of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom starts from Rs 33,499 for 6GB + 128GB in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone.

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is Rs 27,999

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It has a 6.44-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. Whose screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and aspect ratio is 20: 9. This is the company’s first smartphone that has been launched in the market with a dual punch-hole display. Based on Android 10 OS, this smartphone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The 8GB + 128GB model of Vivo V19 was launched in India with a price of Rs 27,990. But now its price has been reduced to Rs 24,990. At the same time, users will be able to buy 8GB + 256GB model for Rs 27,990, while its original price is Rs 31,990.

In Vivo V19, users will get a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP Bokeh effect, and 2MP macro sensor. At the same time, there is a 32MP front camera for selfies. This smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support for power backup.