Home

Technology

Best Gaming Smartphones of 2024 in India

Best Gaming Smartphones of 2024 in India

The demand for gaming-compatible smartphones is increasing day by day, and to bridge this gap, tech giants are launching phones with powerful processors, heavy RAM, and more. Here is our list of the top gaming smartphones available on the market.

Popular games such as BGMI, Free Fire demand powerful device and of course the gamers skill to win over each match! (Image Source: Unsplash)

From Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Trending Now

With titles ranging from high-quality graphics titles like Genshin Impact and CarX Street to competitive esports titles like BattleGrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty Mobile, the mobile gaming market in India has grown more competitive and demanding. For all the gamers who are looking for a powerful upgrade from their existing device or wanting to start their gaming journey with a new one, here are the best gaming smartphones of 2024 to meet your needs.

You may like to read

Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro

The ASUS Rog Phone 8 Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones in India, with 165Hz refresh rate, it ensures that not a single frame is missed. The ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition are cutting-edge gaming smartphones with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. They are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring exceptional performance for demanding games like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Apex Legends. Additionally, they boast a large 5,500 mAh battery and support 15W Qi wireless charging and 65W HyperCharge fast charging.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition comes with the exclusive ROG AeroActive Cooler X to enhance the cooling system during intense gaming sessions. The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage, while the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is priced at Rs 94,999 and offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, both available in Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that offers excellent gaming performance, despite not being marketed as a gaming phone. The device features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 2,600 nits display, and ray tracing, which contribute to superior gaming performance. Samsung has also enhanced the vapour cooling chamber and incorporated a titanium build, which helps dissipate heat during gaming sessions.

The device’s larger form factor may pose challenges for one-handed usability, but its premium aesthetics make it attractive for users. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a bright display, even in sunlight, and a hyper-realistic gameplay experience. The device is available for purchase on the Samsung India website, with prices starting at Rs 1,17,999.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is a flagship smartphone designed to offer a premium gaming experience. It features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, providing smooth and responsive visuals for gaming. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring powerful performance for demanding games. Additionally, it comes with up to 16GB of RAM, further enhancing its gaming capabilities.

The phone’s 5,500mAh battery and support for fast charging technologies contribute to extended gaming sessions without interruptions. The OnePlus 12 also boasts a 50MP main camera, which can enhance the gaming experience through features like augmented reality (AR) gaming. With its robust hardware and display features, the OnePlus 12 is well-equipped to deliver an immersive and seamless gaming experience for a price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a powerful device that offers a compelling gaming experience. It is equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which provides enhanced CPU and GPU performance, allowing it to run high-end games without compromise. The device’s stunning display and immersive audio further contribute to its gaming capabilities. However, there have been reports of gaming performance issues, such as stuttering during gameplay, particularly with graphic-intensive games. Some users have expressed concerns about the device’s gaming performance, leading to a degree of controversy and uncertainty among consumers. Despite these reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still positioned as a device that can deliver a high-quality gaming experience, and its performance may improve with future software updates and game optimisations.

Honor 90

The Honor 90 is a budget-friendly option for gamers, especially those who are new to mobile gaming. While there is no specific information available about the Honor 90, it’s important to consider budget-friendly options that offer a balance between price and gaming performance. According to various sources, the Poco X6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G are highlighted as budget-friendly gaming phones, offering impressive performance for their price range. These devices are suitable for beginners and offer a good gaming experience without breaking the bank. Additionally, the OnePlus 10T 5G is also mentioned as a best mid-range gaming phone, which could be a compelling option for those looking for a balance between price and performance. When considering a budget-friendly gaming phone, it’s essential to prioritize features such as a capable processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and a reliable battery to ensure a smooth gaming experience without compromising on essential gaming features.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.