Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6-inch FHD Laptop has 10th Gen Core i3-1005G1/4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home + MS Office/Intel HD Graphics. The Accent Black laptop has a display for your daily needs. This laptop has 4 cell Li-Ion battery which gives good backup. It weighs 2.24 KG and is comfortable to use. This laptop has 15.6-inch display. Intel UHD processor has been given in the laptop along with 5400 rpm storage with 4 GB RAM. Dell Inspiron 3501 priced in India at Rs 40990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 flaunts a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a maximum brightness of 250 nits, uses anti-glare, IPS technology and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 H-series processor that offers a superior gaming experience. It comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM which is expandable up to 16 GB and 512 GB SSD hybrid storage is highly reliable. It is equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card and 120Hz refresh rate. The price of this gaming laptop starts at Rs 60,990.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3

HP 15 15q-da3001TU 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6-inch FHD Laptop has a display for your daily needs. This laptop has 3 cell Li-Ion battery which gives good backup. The laptop weighs 1.85 Kg and is comfortable to use. This laptop has 15.6-inch display. Intel Integrated processor has been given in the laptop. 5400 rpm storage has been given in this laptop with 4 GB RAM. This laptop priced at Rs. 37999.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K15

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop has up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 8 RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB. This laptop works on Windows 10 Home. It has an HD webcam. The company claims that its battery is capable of giving a full day’s backup on a single charge. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K15 costs Rs 42,990, ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 costs Rs 43,990 and ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 laptop costs Rs 59,990.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

This is an HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop with a screen size of 15.6 inches. In this you get 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. This is a shadow black color laptop. In this you get AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card for great gaming performance. In this Gaming Laptop Under 60000, you are getting preloaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity.