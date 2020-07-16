Just like the brain handles almost all the work in our body. In the same way, the processor works the most on mobile. Whenever we need something. Our smartphone prepares our processor that now the device must do this work. For example, if you run an application on mobile, then most of its functions are controlled by your processor. Also Read - Qualcomm to Invest Rs 730 Crore in Jio Platforms

When buying a smartphone, especially expensive, you may have many questions. Which screen is better? How much RAM is optimal? How to choose the smartphone with a powerful processor? The processor is the main component of the smartphone, which helps in determining the speed of work. Therefore, it is very important that it works at high speed. But what makes a cellular processor faster than others? The clock frequency and several cores do not tell the whole story. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of Best Mobile Processors of 2020 in India.

Apple A13 Bionic

According to a report by Geekbench, the best mobile processor is Apple A13 Bionic in 2020. This processor is used in Apple iPhone 11 series and iPhone SE 2020. The Apple A13 Bionic is a 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip, designed by Apple. Apple claims that the A13 is the best machine learning platform available on any smartphone so far. The major change in this is the dedicated accelerators in the CPU. Apple recently launched the second generation of its affordable iPhone SE. In this, Apple has used the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11 series launched last year.

The heart of the iPhone 11 Series smartphone, i.e its most powerful A13 Bionic chip, according to the company is at least two years ahead of other Android smartphones in the race for fast processors. For the past several years, Apple’s chip has been competing by itself in terms of fast processors in phones. The Apple A12 chipset launched last year was ahead of Snapdragon 855 in terms of performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 processor in December last year. Now the company has launched Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. This processor will be used in smartphones launched in the second half of 2020. The Snapdragon 865 processor is currently used in 140 devices. The company says that the new processor will give better performance than before. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the company has claimed that this will provide users with improved artificial intelligence performance. Along with this, 25% of better graphics will be available due to this new processor.

Snapdragon 865 Plus will prove to be very helpful to improve the gaming experience. This will help to make the performance of the smartphone ultra-smooth. Snapdragon 865 Plus has an Adreno 650 GPU for graphics, whose speed is 10 percent more than before. Its CPU speed is from 2.84GHz to 3.1GHz, which is claimed to be the fastest speed ever.

Exynos 990

Samsung has launched the new 5G Exynos processor. This processor will be used in mid-range smartphones. This means that 5G connectivity will also be available in cheap phones. Apart from this, Samsung also has Exynos 980 and 990 processors used in flagship phones. According to Samsung, a phone equipped with this processor will support FHD + or 1080 pixels. This octa-core processor will be paired with LPDDR4X RAM RAM. The company says that the phone equipped with this processor will deliver optimal performance and long battery life.

Media Tek Dimensity 1000

Chipmaker MediaTek has launched the company’s first 5G mobile processor under the name Dimensity 1000 5G. The new chipset is designed specifically for premium and flagship smartphones. According to the company, “This is the world’s first chipset to come with the Arm Mali-G77 GPU, which will get great gaming and streaming performance at 5G speed”. It comes with dual-mode 5G support and the phone has a new MediaTek AI processing unit – APU 3.0.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G processor supports 5G two-carrier aggregation and claims to be the world’s fastest 5G processor. MediaTek says that with its help, the downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and the uplink speed of 2.5Gbps will be provided with the sub-6Hz networks. This chipset has multi-mode support for all connectivity generations from 2G to 5G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 855 SoC. This chipset is made up of a 7nm process like Snapdragon 855. Apart from this, it will have eight cores with the same custom Kryo 485 cores as the SD 855. The Snapdragon 855 Plus has a clock speed of 2.96GHz, which helps in terms of heavy workload and it is also good in terms of gaming. Qualcomm claimed about this processor that it will also increase graphics performance by 15 percent. This official Qualcomm website says about this processor is “It is built for gaming, with cutting edge performance, improved graphics, an uplift in CPU performance, and robust 4G and 5G connectivity.”

Talking about the camera features, the processor supports Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor and up to 200 Megapixel Photo Capture. It also supports 4K Video Capture + 64 MP Photo, 8K Video Capture @ 30 FPS, and Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 960 FPS. It has Multi-frame Noise Reduction which enhances pictures in super low light and reduces noise while clicking pictures.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

The Snapdragon 855 is built with built-in Snapdragon X24 LTE modems with multi-gigabit 4G connectivity. The Snapdragon X50 enables its platform for the 5G platform that supports both Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands. The Snapdragon 855 delivers multigigabit speeds that perform 20 times faster than the previous one. Snapdragon 855 also supports Next Generation Wi-Fi performance, which produces the Qualcomm 60 GHz Wi-Fi mobile platform for mmWave Wi-Fi. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has Spectra 380 Image Signal Processor support, which consumes 4 times less battery than older processors. The 380 ISP can shoot real-time videos at 60 fps. Also, videos can also have bokeh effects. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi have launched their smartphones which are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor.

The company claimed about 855 processor that it will be three times as compared to the previous generation mobile platform. The Snapdragon 855 has an Adreno 640 GPU, which boots 20 percent faster. It also supports GPU 4K HDR video recording and consumes 30 percent less battery.

Kirin 990

The Chinese flagship smartphone manufacturer Huawei launched its first 5G SoC Kirin 990 processor at IFA 2019 in Berlin. This processor was used in the Huawei Mate 30 series. In IFA 2019, the company has launched this flagship processor in two variants Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G. The design of both these chipsets is the same. However, some changes have been made to its features. Speaking of Kirin 990 5G processor, it has been introduced with TSMC 7nm process node which utilizes EUV. It has been introduced with the same 7nm design as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Talking about Huawei’s flagship chipset, with the help of this new chipset, users will be able to record 4K videos at 60fps. In such a situation, one should not choose between high-frame and high-resolution. The Kirin 990 processor is designed by TSMC on a 7nm processor.