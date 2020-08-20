If you want to buy a smartphone with strong features and your budget is up to 35 thousand rupees, then many options are available in the market. Various smartphones come with flagship processors and top-notch features from brands. In the premium smartphone segment, from Oppo Reno 4 pro to Google’s Pixel series, you are getting them in less than 35 thousand rupees. Many devices are priced within this range, or after discounts, phones are getting less than 35 thousand rupees. These can be some great options for you. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indore Woman Makes Coronavirus-Themed Eco-Friendly Idol Using Chocolate

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with dual-SIM (Nano) support runs on Android 10 based and features a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) 3D borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. A quad camera setup has been given in the rear for photography. Its primary camera is 48MP. Apart from this, it has 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. For the selfie, there is a 32MP camera in the front. The price of single 8GB + 128GB variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India has been kept at Rs 34,990. Customers will be able to buy it in two color options – Starry Night and Silky White. Talk about sale offers, customers will get 10 percent cashback at select banks, exchange discounts through Cashify and no-cost EMI options for 9 months.

Its memory is 128GB and it also has an in-display fingerprint. The most important thing is that it has the support of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging with a 4,000mAh battery. Also, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Apart from this, it has a multi-cooling system, which uses a combination of graphite tube, graphite sheet and copper foil to release heat in a better way.

IQOO3

It will take time for the 5G network to arrive in India, but mobile companies are ready for the future. In this series, Vivo’s sub-brand company ICU has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. iQOO 3 competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of ICU 3, you will get many modes like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from Rs 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

Realme x3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone.

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 27,999

Vivo V19

If you are looking for best smartphone under 35000 in India, then Vivo V19 is one of the best options with a 6.44-inch Full HD Plus display and resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This mobile phone works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. Vivo V19 is available in two variants – 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 27,990 and 31,990 respectively. In terms of connectivity in this phone, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C. Talking about the camera, the phone has a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 32 + 8-megapixel front camera. On the other hand, users have got a 4,500mAh battery which is equipped with 33-watt fast charging feature. The in-display fingerprint scanning is given in the phone along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The aspect ratio is 20: 9. The display supports HDR10 and has 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the phone has a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens + 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor in the front. The price of OnePlus 7T starts from Rs 34,999 for 8GB +128GB.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and runs on ColorOS 6.1 customized by realme. The phone comes in three storage options including 6GB +64GB, 8GB +128GB, and 128GB +256GB which is priced at Rs 29,999, 31,999, and 35,999 respectively. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging. Realme X2 Pro has Dual Stereo Speakers, Support dual mic noise reduction, Support Dolby Atmos, and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality. It comes with 3.5mm headset. The sensors in this Realme smartphone includes Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor, and In-display fingerprint scanner. The Goodix’s new generation In-Display Scanner unlocks the phone in 0.23 Seconds.

Samsung Galaxy A71

The Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver and Prism Crush Blue Color variant. You will get 128 GB of storage with 8 GB RAM. This phone has Android 10 with dual SIM support. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor. For connectivity, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C charging port. Apart from this, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 4500mAh battery with a 25-Watt fast charger.

This Samsung phone has four rear cameras, of which the main camera is 64-megapixel f / 1.8 aperture. The second lens is 12 megapixels ultra-wide; the third lens is 5-megapixel depth and the fourth lens are 5-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie. It is available in India at Rs 30999.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is covered by Dragon Trail protection. To make things easier for you, the company has given 3,700mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS. Talking about the camera, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture and a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Google Pixel 3a XL starts from Rs 34,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship comes with a pop-up selfie camera, which packs a 20-megapixel sensor.At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging tech. The handset runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options, which includes 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The price of these two variants is available in Rs 24,999 and 29,999 respectively.

Vivo V17 Pro

The Vivo V17 Pro ships with Funtouch OS 9.1 based on the latest Android 9 Pie. It packs a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo V17 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a dual pop-up selfie camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel at the front. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery.

Asus 6z

Talking about the features of Asus 6z, it will get Android Pie 9.0 based Zen UI 6. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display. Protection of Gorilla Glass 6 will be found on the display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor in the phone, 640 GPU for graphics and 6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB GB of storage will be available. It has a dual-camera setup which is in rotating style i.e. you can move the camera back and forth. One camera is 48 megapixels with aperture f / 1.79 and the other camera is 13 megapixels ultra-wide angle. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the phone. 5000mAh battery is available on this phone which supports Quick Charge 4.0. Asus 6z has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0. An 18 W charger is also available on the phone. The price of Asus 6z starts from 27,999.