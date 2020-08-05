Snapdragon 855 was first announced in 2018 and later launched by Qualcomm in 2019. The Snapdragon 855 differs in many respects from the previous processor, not just in specifications and speed. Smartphone companies will now launch 5G smartphones in which this processor will be given. This processor supports multi-gigabit download speeds on 5G networks. This processor, made at 7 nanometers, is special in terms of battery life and performance improvement. Apart from this, Artificial Intelligence Performance has also been given in this Snapdragon. The company claimed that it will be three times as compared to the previous generation mobile platform. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Reacts as PM Narendra Modi Does Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, Says "Lord Ram Saw Goodness in Everyone"

For better performance in augmented reality, it has a dedicated processor that performs depth mapping at a rate of 60 frames per second. The image processor is capable of capturing 4K HDR from 60fps and will have 25 percent less power usage than the previous time. The company introduced an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in this chipset, which is named as "Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor". According to the company, with the help of this, the fingerprint sensor of the users can be identified from the glass screen of the phone.

Here is the list of smartphones that are launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the light version of the Galaxy S10 in India, intending to offer the flagship feature at a lower price. The company has given Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 855 in Galaxy S10 Lite. Apart from this, Android 10 based One UI 2.0 will be available on this phone. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a Super AMOLED Plus display. It has 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. Talking about connectivity, this phone has a 4500mAh battery which supports super-fast charging along with a 25-watt fast charger. The phone weighs 186 grams and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup in which the main camera is a 48-megapixel f / 2.0 aperture. The second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and the third lens is a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfie, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. The camera has super steep optical image stabilization that will work with both photo and video along with Gimbal. The phone is priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB +128GB in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Talking about the display of OnePlus 7 Pro, it has a 6.67-inch Curved QHD + (3120 X 1440 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display and has a 90Hz refresh rate. This makes it quite awesome with the Nokia Lace Display and Curved Edges which makes it great for gamers. This smartphone has the support of Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS (v9.5).

The rest of the bottom has a speaker, SIM slot, and USB Type C port and the right side has the power button and alert slider. On the left side, a pop-up selfie camera has been given in the power volume and top. There is no slot for an additional memory card, and you will not get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall build quality is quite good and gets a premium look. Talking about the front panel, there is no notch due to the pop-up selfie. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 48 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 16-megapixel triple camera setup and has an 8 MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. The price of OnePlus 7 Pro starts from 39,999 in India.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO launched another great smartphone, OPPO Reno 10x zooms in India, which has stunning looks and fascinating camera qualities. This phone gives a premium feel with its shark fin rising camera which is much better and different from the traditional front camera. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants cost Rs. 38,990. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants is Rs. 41,990. The phone has a 6.6-inch full HD + AMOLED full-screen display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is equipped with a 2.8Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

For photography, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera with a shark fin design with a pop-up module. There is a 48-megapixel +13 megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera setup in the rear of the phone. Working on ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie, this smartphone has a 4,065mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has recently launched Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in the Indian market. This is the first flagship smartphone of Xiaomi’s all-brand Redmi. Redmi K20 Pro has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. Bezels are non-existent, although a chin is given, meaning below you will see bezels. The resolution of the screen is Full HD Plus i.e. it is 1080X2340. The under-display at the bottom of the display replaces the fingerprint scanner. The phone is locked, the screen is closed, yet you can unlock the phone by activating the under-display fingerprint by tapping at the bottom of the display.

There are three rear cameras in Redmi K20 Pro. One of them is 48 megapixels, the other is 8 megapixels, the third is 13 megapixels ultra-wide lens. The company has given a telephoto lens instead of depth sensing, which is a good thing. Apart from this, it has face detection autofocus, laser autofocus, optical image stabilization, and 2X optical zoom. For selfie, it has a single mottled pop-up camera which is 20 megapixels. Also, full HD videos can be recorded at 30 frames per second.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has been given in Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro which is 7nm based. It has four power-efficient courses. It runs on Android Pie based MIUI 10 which helps you to use Poco Launcher in it.

Asus 6z

Talking about the features of Asus 6z, it will get Android Pie 9.0 based Zen UI 6. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display. Protection of Gorilla Glass 6 will be found on the display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor in the phone, 640 GPU for graphics and 6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB GB of storage will be available. It has a dual-camera setup which is in rotating style i.e. you can move the camera back and forth. One camera is 48 megapixels with aperture f / 1.79 and the other camera is 13 megapixels ultra-wide angle. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the phone. 5000mAh battery is available on this phone which supports Quick Charge 4.0. Asus 6z has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0. An 18 W charger is also available on the phone. The price of Asus 6z starts from Rs 27,999.