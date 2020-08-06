Realme X3 SuperZoom Also Read - India-China Border Tension Stiffens, Army Chief Naravane Heads to Assam Amid Ladakh Talks

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Price in India, Offers, Sale

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 27,999

Realme X3

Realme has recently launched its new smartphone Realme X3. With this phone, the company wants to strengthen its hold in the upper mid-range and premium segments. Coming at a starting price of Rs 24,999, this phone has a 64-megapixel rear quad camera setup with a 20x hybrid zoom. You get UFS 3.0 Boost support in this phone which comes with LPDDR4x RAM up to 8 GB and internal storage up to 128 GB. The phone has a strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. This processor makes the phone’s speed quite smooth. Heavy RAM, processor, and GPU make the Adreno 640 phone’s overall performance great. The biggest feature of the Realme X3 is the camera setup. The phone has four rear cameras. The main camera is a 64-megapixel ultra-high-resolution wide-angle lens, which comes with Samsung’s GW1 sensor. Apart from this, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens have been given in the rear of the phone. Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

Asus Rog Phone 2

Asus has done a lot of work on the design of ROG Phone 2. This phone looks completely different due to its luxurious and premium look. While all phones today look alike, the RGB lighting in the back panel of ROG Phone 2 makes it extremely special. The camera unit on the back panel of the phone also greatly enhances its look.

The phone’s display is 6.59 inches which comes with AMOLED panel, full HD + resolution, and refresh rate of 120Hz. In gaming, users get full view experience, for this, the display comes with extremely thin bezels. The LED notification is given on the left side of the speaker at the top of the phone. At the bottom of the phone, you will also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are ultrasound buttons on the side shoulder panels, which are used while playing the game. To give gamers a lag-free gaming experience, the company has given a powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor in it. This is the turbocharged version of Snapdragon 855, which is especially seen in smartphones with heavy usage. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 with 512GB of internal storage option.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The aspect ratio is 20: 9. The display supports HDR10 and has 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the phone has a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens + 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor in the front. The price of OnePlus 7T starts from Rs 34,999 for 8GB +128GB.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and runs on ColorOS 6.1 customized by Realme. The phone comes in three storage options including 6GB +64GB, 8GB +128GB, and 128GB +256GB which is priced at Rs 29,999, 31,999, and 35,999 respectively. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging. Realme X2 Pro has Dual Stereo Speakers, Support dual-mic noise reduction, Support Dolby Atmos, and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality. It comes with a 3.5mm headset. The sensors in this Realme smartphone includes Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor, and In-display fingerprint scanner. The Goodix’s new generation In-Display Scanner unlocks the phone in 0.23 Seconds.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Like the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro has also been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset processor, which is 15 percent faster than the Snapdragon 855 in terms of performance. The phone has been launched with a hedge blue color option. The company has given a 6.67-inch full AMOLED display in this phone, whose resolution is 3120×1440 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 3D will be available for screen protection. For better performance, this phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which will support MIMO and 5G networks. Apart from this, 256 GB internal storage is provided with 4 GB RAM. On the other hand, customers will get 12 GB RAM in McLaren Edition.

Talking about the camera, customers will get a triple rear camera setup in this phone, which has 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Along with this, LED flash is also supported. Users will be able to click a great picture at night with the camera of this phone. Apart from this, the facility of 4K video shoots has also been provided. On the other hand, users will be able to click a great photo with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type C, and GPS on this phone. Along with this, customers will get 4,085 mAh battery, which is equipped with a 30 W fast charging feature. The price of OnePlus 7T Pro starts from Rs 47,999 in India.