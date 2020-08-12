Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 processor in December last year. The chipset is especially liked by the users of high-end gaming and photography enthusiasts. The special thing about this chipset processor is that it supports 5G modem. The previous chipset processors SD 855 and SD 855+ of this series were first used in the OnePlus 7 series launched this year. In smartphones coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset processor, users will be able to play high-end graphics games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty smoothly. Also Read - What is 'Airgasm'? Know About The New Word in COVID-19 Vocabulary That Is Going Viral

This flagship chipset processor comes with a second-generation Snapdragon X55 modem-RF system that offers download speeds up to 7.5Gbps. It is equipped with Dynamic spectrum sharing support and has Qualcomm's Fast Connect 6800 Wi-Fi modem, which is the world's first Wi-Fi 6 certified modem. Talking about the processing unit of this chipset processor, Kyro 585 engine has been given in it, which gives up to 25 percent better performance than the previous series. It has an Adreno 650 GPU which supports 25 percent better graphics render.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has also used a 5G modem, but since there is no 5G in India, so it is not used. The variant we have reviewed has 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 and soon Android 11 based Oxygen OS will be given in it. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD + Fluid display. Which supports HDR 10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display achieved an A + rating from DisplayMate, breaking 13 records. It has a 48-megapixel Sony sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 30X digital zoom, and a 5-megapixel color filter camera sensor. It has a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery. Through the Warp Charge 30T, the phone’s battery reaches 60 percent from zero within half an hour. This phone also supports wireless charging. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro in India starts from Rs 54,999.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display. Also, for better performance in this smartphone, the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been supported. At the same time, this smartphone works on the latest Android 10 operating system. Users have got this smartphone quad camera setup (four cameras), which includes 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and time-of-flight sensor. Apart from this, a 25-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone.

The Motorola Edge Plus smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is equipped with 18 W TurboPower wire charging, 18 W wireless charging and 5 W wireless reverse power sharing. Apart from this, features such as connectivity like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS and USB port Type-C have been provided in this smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro

The biggest USP of Realme X50 Pro is that it has been launched with 5G network support. Due to features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (X55 modem) and WiFi 6, the phone will get up to 3.45Gbps downloading and uploading speeds up to 900Mbps which is 10 times more than any 4G smartphone. Realme X50 Pro has a 90Hz refresh rate display the same as it was in Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone of Realme. It has a 6.4-inch dual punch-hole display, which offers a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Like the previous smartphones of the Realme X series, the company has also used a 64MP quad rear camera setup in it. In addition to the 64MP main camera, the phone has a 12MP telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP B&W sensor. A dual selfie camera module has been used on the phone. Both front wide-angle sensors have been given in its front, in which two sensors of 32MP and 8MP have been given. The price of Realme X50 pro starts from 39,999 for 6GB +128GB.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Tech giant Xiaomi has launched its most special device Mi 10 5G in India. This latest smartphone is equipped with the latest processor, 108-megapixel camera, and powerful display. Apart from this, the company has given many special features to this smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Also, this 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and works on the MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Xiaomi has launched this smartphone in the Indian market with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The first variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and the second variant is priced at Rs 54,999. Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 20-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Users have got a 4,780mAh battery in this smartphone, which is equipped with a 10-watt fast charging feature.

OnePlus 8

One Plus has launched One Plus 8 with 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 PPI and Aspect Ratio of 20:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3, and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features include Reading Mode, Night Mode, Vibrant Color Effect. OnePlus 8 powers by Oxygen OS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A).

OnePlus 8 price starts with Rs 44,999 on its official website. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant is available in Rs 49,999. On the camera front, OnePlus 8 Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens. The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor. OnePlus 8 has Dual LED Flash and Multi Autofocus. It doesn’t have any Optical Zoom. Other video features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, Ultra Shot HDR, Nightscape, Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Cat & dog face detection & focus, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image.

IQOO3

Vivo’s sub-brand company IQOO has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. This smartphone competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of IQOO3, you will get many features like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front one will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from Rs 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

Oppo Find X2

This smartphone with dual-SIM (Nano) support runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 and has a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168 pixels) ultra-vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. There is also the support of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB RAM and Adreno 650 GPU.

There is a triple camera setup for photography in the rear of the Find X2. Its primary camera is 48MP, secondary camera is 12MP and tertiary camera is 13MP. For the selfie, only a 32MP camera has been given here. Its internal memory is 256GB. Its battery is 4,200mAh and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge fast charging technology is also supported here.