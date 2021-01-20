It has become quite difficult in today’s time to find a phone with a powerful battery, processor, and stunning camera qualities in your budget. Thanks to the smartphone makers that they are kept on launching mobile phones under the budget segment of 10000 in India in 2021. This segment is dominated by companies like Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and Oppo who launched some of their best smartphones under 10000 in India. We also have some price changes after the government introduced a new GST structure. While the prices of some phones have increased to more than 10000, on the other hand, there are some smartphones whose prices have been reduced by 10000. Let’s see some of the best mobile phones that suit your budget and are affordable too. Here’s our list of Top 10 Best Phones under 10000 in India in 2021. Also Read - Top 10 Best Phones under 15000 in India in 2020

Vivo Y12s

Vivo has recently launched its affordable smartphone Vivo Y12s under 10000 segment. The company has given 6.51-inch Halo Fullview HD Plus display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage which can be further expanded with the help of memory card. This phone has a large 5000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Apart from this, it has GPS, Baidu, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and Micro USB port. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

Talking about the camera, this phone of Vivo’s Y series has a dual rear camera setup with AI also supported. This phone will have 13 megapixels and 2 megapixel lenses on the rear panel for photography. For the selfie, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone has a fingerprint sensor in the side mounted ie power button. It is a Made in India Smartphone. Vivo has launched this smartphone in a single variant of 3GB+32GB which is priced at Rs 9,990.

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Another smartphone that we have under 10000 budget segment is Samsung’s Galaxy M02s. It is one of the most affordable smartphone in India. The Galaxy M02s 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. This phone is available in Black, Blue and Red color variants. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a triple rear camera setup in which the main lens is 13 megapixels, while the second lens is a 2 megapixel depth sensor and the third lens is a 2 megapixel macro. For selfie, Samsung has given a 5 megapixel camera in this phone.

Talking about OS, Samsung Galaxy M02s has Android 10 based Samsung One UI. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Apart from this, the phone has a Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The phone will get 32/64 GB of storage with 3/4 GB of RAM, which can be increased to 1 TB with the help of memory card. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 5000mAh battery that supports a 15W quick charge. Apart from this, the phone has features like 4G, Bluetooth, headphone jack and GPS.

Tecno Spark 6 Go

Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on HiOS 6.2 which is based on Android 10. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD Plus TFT display and is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. This phone of techno has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS / A-GPS, Micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It has a 5000mAh battery and the phone weighs 193 grams.

Talking about the camera, this phone has a dual rear camera setup in which one lens is 13 megapixels and the other is AI lens. For selfie, it has an 8 megapixel camera. The camera has many features like AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh, Auto Scene Detection. Tecno Spark 6 Go has been introduced in the Indian market in the single variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 8,699. This phone will be found in Aqua Blue, Ice Jade and Mystery White color variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 9i in India. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 with dual sim support. It has a 6.53-inch HD Plus display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 9i is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor which is an octa-core processor. The phone will get up to 128 GB of storage with GB RAM. The phone is launched in 2 variants of 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 7,999 and 4GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 9,299.

Talking about the camera, Redmi 9i has a single rear camera setup which is 13 megapixels and its aperture is f / 2.2. For selfie, you will get a 5 megapixel front camera in Redmi 9i. For connectivity, this phone has VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS and Micro USB port. Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10 Watt fast charging.

Infinix Hot 10

Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78-inch HD Plus display with a five hole style along with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The phone runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.0. Apart from this, it has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Infinix Hot 10 has a 5200mAh battery that comes with 10 Watt fast charging. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, Micro USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Infinix Hot 10 has four rear cameras of which the main camera is 16 megapixels. At the same time, two lenses are 2-2 megapixels and the third lens is AI lens. This phone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. The smartphone comes in two variants including 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 8,999 and 6GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 10,999.

Micromax In 1b

India based Smartphone Manufacturer Micromax made a comeback after launching its two affordable smartphones in India. The company launched Micromax In 1b under 10000 category and Micromax In Note 1 under 15000 category. The Micromax In 1b has a 6.52-inch HD Plus display. This phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 2GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage. This phone has a dual rear camera setup in which one lens is 13 megapixels and the other is 2 megapixels. For the selfie, it has an 8 megapixel front camera.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 10 Watt fast charging and reverse charging. Apart from this, the phone has 4G, Wi-Fi, Type-C charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The 2GB+32GB is priced at Rs 6,999 and 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

Realme Narzo 20 A

The Realme Narzo 20a smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Also, Snapdragon 665 processor has been given for better performance in this phone. Apart from this, users will get triple rear camera setup in this device, with the first 12MP primary sensor, 2MP monochrome lens and the third 2MP retro sensor. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. The Realme Narzo 20a smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports the reverse charging feature. Apart from this, connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and Micro USB port have been provided in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 195 grams.

The Realme Narzo 20a smartphone will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage variants, priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. This smartphone can be purchased in Victory Blue and Golry Silver color options. At the same time, the sale of this smartphone will start on September 30 on the company’s official site and e-commerce site Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A smartphone will be available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants, priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499 respectively. This smartphone can be purchased in Midnight Black, Nature Green and C-Blue color options. The company has given connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and Micro-USB port in the Redmi 9A smartphone. Apart from this, 5,000mAh battery has been provided in this smartphone, which supports 10W fast charging feature. The weight of this smartphone is 194 grams.

The Redmi 9A smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. For better performance in this smartphone, 32GB internal storage is provided with MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. This storage can be increased to 512GB using a micro-SD card. Apart from this, users will get a 13MP camera in the rear of this smartphone and a 5MP selfie camera in the front. At the same time, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi’s another affordable smartphone is Redmi 9. The company has given 6.53-inch HD + IPS display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Talking about the OS, it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The smartphone comes in two variants. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs 8999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 9999. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery gives up to 2 days of battery backup. The phone supports 10 W charging. or connectivity, options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro USB port have been given in Redmi 9. A dual rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera has modes like AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, and Pro Mode. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfie.

Realme C15

Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The phone’s display ratio is 20: 9, while the screen to body ratio is 88.7. Like the Realme C12, the Realme C15 smartphone comes with dual SIM connectivity. This phone will work on Android 10 based Realme UI. Talking about the processor, the phone will get the Octa-core MediaTech Helio G35 SoC, which will get support of 4GB LPDDR4x RAM.

Quad camera setup will be found in the rear of Realme C15 smartphone. Its primary lens will be 13MP, which will come with f / 2.2 aperture. The same secondary lens will get 8MP support, which will come with f / 2.25 ultra-wide angle. This will provide a 119 degree field of view. Apart from this, 2MP monochrome sensor will come with f / 2.4 lens. The same 2MP lens will be available. An 8MP lens has been provided for selfie and videography. The phone is available in two storage variants of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The phone’s 3GB RAM 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999.