If you are fond of playing mobile gaming, watching movies on phone, and must deal with many offices works through phone, then obviously you will need a smart battery backup smartphone. People generally want to avoid the hassle of charging the phone again and again and looking for a smartphone that also has a good battery backup in a low budget, then some options given below may prove to be better. Smartphones have become very high-tech and advanced in the last few years. The same has happened with the phone’s battery. In today’s time, users are fond of smartphones with a powerful battery.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 is the latest smartphone in the budget segment launched by Realme. The company has given Android 10 based Realme UI with dual sim support. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display. Apart from this, it has 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage with MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Talking about the camera, it has a triple rear camera, in which the main camera is a 48-megapixel f / 1.8 aperture. The second lens is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and the third lens is a 2-megapixel macro. This phone will have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. For connectivity, this phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 6000mAh battery which supports 18-Watt fast charging. Realme Narzo 20 is priced at Rs 10,499 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499.

Realme C12

Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and this phone will be available in 32 GB storage variants with 3 GB RAM. Realme C12 can be purchased in Power Blue and Power Silver Color variants. The features of this phone are similar to the Realme C15. Realme C12 has an Android 10 based Realme UI with dual sim support. Apart from this, the phone has a 6.5-inch mini drop display with the protection of Gorilla Glass. MediaTek’s Octacore Helio G35 processor has been given on the phone. Apart from this, it will get up to 3 GB of RAM. Talking about the camera, this phone has three rear cameras of which the main camera is 13 megapixels, the second is 2 megapixels and the third is 2 megapixels. For the selfie, it has a 5-megapixel lens. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone has a 6000mAh battery which supports 10-Watt fast charging. A fingerprint sensor is also provided on the back panel.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus’s 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model costs Rs 7,999. This smartphone can be purchased in green, purple, and gray color options. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD Plus Drop Notch display, which has an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. For better performance in this smartphone, MediaTek Helio A25 processor has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. This storage can be increased to 256 GB with the help of an SD card. At the same time, this smartphone works on the XOS 6.2 operating system based on Android. Talking about the camera, users have got a depth sensor with 13 megapixels in the rear of the Smart 4 Plus. Three LED flash is also provided with it. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel selfie camera has been provided at the front of the phone. The company has provided features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 A / B / G / N, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro-USB in terms of connectivity in Infinix Smart 4 Plus. Apart from this, users have got 6,000 mAh battery with 10-watt fast charging in this smartphone.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Tecno Spark Power 2 is equipped with Android 10. Apart from this, it has a 7-inch HD Plus display with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The brightness of the display is 480 nits. The phone has a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 MTK6762 processor, which is an octa-core processor. The phone will get 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be increased to 256 GB with the help of a memory card. This phone has a 6000mAh battery which supports 18-Watt fast charging. Regarding the battery, the company has claimed 37 hours of calling, 13 hours of gaming, and 376 hours of standby. For connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The phone has a separate button for Google Assistant. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras of which the main camera is 16 megapixels. The second lens is a wide-angle, the third lens is a macro lens and the fourth lens is for depth. Flashlight and bokeh, auto scene detection, AI body shaping, Google lens, AR mode, and AI beauty mode will be available with the camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus Rog Phone 3

sus Rog Phone 3 smartphone is available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 has been given to protect the screen. Apart from this, users have got the support of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor in this smartphone, which is equipped with Adreno 650 GPU. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Rog operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has provided features like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, NavIC, and USB port Type-C in its latest smartphone. Along with this, users have got a 6,000 mAh battery in the Rog Phone 3, which is equipped with a 30 W fast charging feature. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 240 grams. Talking about the camera, users have got a triple rear camera setup in Asus Rog Phone 3, which has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, this gaming smartphone has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

This phone of Samsung’s M series has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. Apart from this, it has Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The phone will get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. This new Samsung phone has a 6000mAh battery that supports fast charging. A 25W fast charger will also be available in the box with the phone. Apart from this, it has an expandable memory card, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has the facility of reverse charging. This Samsung phone has four rear cameras, one is 64 megapixels, the other is 12 megapixels ultra-wide, the third is the 5-megapixel depth and the fourth is also a 5-megapixel macro. A 32-megapixel lens has been given for selfies. There will be many features such as night mode, 4K recording, and single shot with the camera.

Realme C15

The Realme C15 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD + LCD, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. For better performance, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This latest smartphone works on the Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a black and white sensor. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. The company has provided features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack in terms of connectivity in the Realme C15 smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging in this smartphone. The Realme C15 smartphone has been priced at Rs 9,999 for a 3GB + 32GB variant. Whereas, the 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The protection of Gorilla Glass 3 will be available on the phone. Apart from this, the Galaxy M21 supports Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for Exynos 9611 processor and graphics. The phone has a triple rear camera setup in which the main camera is 48 megapixels, while the second camera is 8 megapixels ultra-wide and the third lens is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. Artificial intelligence is also supported by the camera. The phone will get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. The Galaxy M21 has a 6000mAh battery that comes with a 15-watt fast charger. The phone weighs 188 grams.