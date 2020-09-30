A lot of smartphones are launched in 2020 with Quad Camera setup. Smartphone manufacturers are understanding the need of quad cameras under budget segment. Companies like Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix, and many more are launching mobile phones with 4 camera setups. Basically, Quad camera means four lenses that are housing on the rear of a mobile phone. Here’s the list of smartphones with Quad Camera under 10000. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 Lite Launches With 5000mah Battery and MediaTek Helio A20 sOc: Check Price, Specifications

Realme C15

Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The phone's display ratio is 20: 9, while the screen to body ratio is 88.7. Like the Realme C12, the Realme C15 smartphone comes with dual SIM connectivity. This phone will work on Android 10 based Realme UI. Talking about the processor, the phone will get the Octa-core MediaTech Helio G35 SoC, which will get support of 4GB LPDDR4x RAM.

Quad camera setup will be found in the rear of Realme C15 smartphone. Its primary lens will be 13MP, which will come with f / 2.2 aperture. The same secondary lens will get 8MP support, which will come with f / 2.25 ultra-wide angle. This will provide a 119 degree field of view. Apart from this, 2MP monochrome sensor will come with f / 2.4 lens. The same 2MP lens will be available. An 8MP lens has been provided for selfie and videography. The phone is available in two storage variants of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The phone's 3GB RAM 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone Redmi 9 Prime’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. This smartphone can be purchased in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flair, and Matte Black color options.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime smartphone has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Also, the MediaTek Helio G80 processor has been given on this smartphone. The internal storage of this smartphone can be increased with the help of an SD card. At the same time, this smartphone works on the MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 6.6 inch Full HD Plus punch hole display, which has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It works on the Android 10-powered XOS 6.0 operating system. Talking about the camera, users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor. Apart from this, an 8 megapixel selfie camera with LED flash light has been provided in the front of this phone. The company has provided connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack in Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone. Apart from this, users have got 5,000 mAh battery in this smartphone.

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9 smartphone has been introduced in India for Rs 9,499. The handset comes in Ocean Waves and Violet Color. Infinix Hot 9 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The phone has a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The device has a punch-hole display design. This phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card. To power the device, there is a 5000 mAh battery that supports 10 watts fast charging. A fingerprint sensor is provided on the rear. The Hot 9 smartphone also has face unlock, AR emoji and DTS audio technology. Connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, 3G, GPS, GPRS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, 3.5mm audio jack are provided in the phone.

The handset has a quad camera setup on the rear. The Hot 9 smartphone has 13-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth and low-light sensors. In the Hot 9 series, Android based XOS 6.0 has been given.

Tecno Spark Power 2

This smartphone has a 7.0 inch dot notch screen and its screen resolution is 720 * 1640 pixels. This smartphone works on a 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor and is based on HiOS with Android 10 OS. Users can expand the storage with the help of MicroSD card as per their convenience. Tecno Spark Power 2 has been launched in the same storage variant and is priced at Rs 9,999. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP AI quad rear camera for photography. It has 8X digital zoom support. Which will improve the photography experience. At the same time, the phone has a 16MP front camera with dual flash. For power backup, the phone has a 6000mAh battery with 18W speed charge support. It has dual stereo speakers and fingerprint sensors for security.