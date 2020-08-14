With its banging entry in Indian markets in 2020, Realme has made its mark among consumers in just a few months. Realme has rocketed the market with its two smartphones Realme X50 Pro and Realme X3 SuperZoom and is writing a new story of success in the Indian markets. Realme has made its mark in a very short time among the smartphone generation. This is also because the company is providing some very cool and modern features to the youth in its budget as well as the flagship smartphone. Here, we have curated a list of some of the best Realme mobile phones under Rs 50000 in India in 2020. Also Read - Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Phones to Launch in India on June 25

Realme X50 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The biggest USP of Realme X50 Pro is that it has been launched with 5G network support. Like other flagship smartphones, Realme X50 Pro 5G has glass in the back. The price of Realme X50 pro starts from Rs 39,999 for 6GB +128GB. It has a 6.4-inch dual punch-hole display, which offers a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED screen. A dual punch-hole cutout is given on the left side at the top of the screen. The screen of the smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The quad-camera setup has been given in the rear camera of the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. A 64-megapixel primary camera is provided on the back of the phone. Besides, the back of the phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 2-megapixel portrait camera. Two selfie cameras are provided in the front of the phone. The front has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and runs on ColorOS 6.1 customized by Realme. The phone comes in three storage options including 6GB +64GB, 8GB +128GB, and 128GB +256GB which is priced at Rs 29,999, 31,999, and 35,999 respectively. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging. Realme X2 Pro has Dual Stereo Speakers, Support dual-mic noise reduction, Support Dolby Atmos, and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality. It comes with a 3.5mm headset. The sensors in this Realme smartphone includes Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor, and In-display fingerprint scanner. The Goodix’s new generation In-Display Scanner unlocks the phone in 0.23 Seconds.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone.

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is Rs 27,999

Realme X3

Realme has recently launched its new smartphone Realme X3. With this phone, the company wants to strengthen its hold in the upper mid-range and premium segments. Coming at a starting price of Rs 24,999, this phone has a 64-megapixel rear quad camera setup with a 20x hybrid zoom. You get UFS 3.0 Boost support in this phone which comes with LPDDR4x RAM up to 8 GB and internal storage up to 128 GB. The phone has a strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. This processor makes the phone’s speed quite smooth. Heavy RAM, processor, and GPU make the Adreno 640 phone’s overall performance great. The biggest feature of the Realme X3 is the camera setup. The phone has four rear cameras. The main camera is a 64-megapixel ultra-high-resolution wide-angle lens, which comes with Samsung’s GW1 sensor. Apart from this, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens have been given in the rear of the phone. Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

Realme X2

It has a Super AMOLED display with a 6.4-inch DU Drop Notch feature. For the protection of the display, the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given in it. According to the company’s claims, its screen-to-body ratio has been given at 91.9 percent. Talking about the resolution of the display, it has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The in-display fingerprint sensor is integrated for security in the display itself.

Talking about the performance of Realme X2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset octa-core processor has been used in it, which works on 8nm process technology. The phone supports 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. UFS 2.1 has been used to transfer files. The internal storage of the phone can be increased to 256GB. Apart from this, the 4,000 mAh battery in the phone has 30W VOOC flash charging.