Amid the coronavirus lockdown, internet usage has been increased and several users are doing their office work from home. Therefore, the need for data plans has also increased. Reliance Jio is a telecom operator from which is offering the most affordable data plans. Many new plans have been announced in the Indian market by telecom operator Reliance Jio and with these data benefits and free calling are being offered. Some work-from-home plans were also announced by Jio during the lockdown. Along with all the plans of the company, users also get access to Jio Apps until the validity period of the plan.

Rs 98 Plan

The cheapest 98 rupees plan is being given 28 days of validity and during this time the total 2 GB data users get. With Jio, users get free calling on the Jio network and for the rest of the networks, IUC charge of 6 paise per minute will be given to the users. 300 SMS are also available free with this plan.

Rs 129 Plan

This is the cheapest prepaid plan of Reliance Jio. In this plan of Rs 129, 2 GB data is available for 28 days. The plan offers unlimited calling from Jio to Jio and 1000 non-Jio minutes for calling on other networks. Apart from this, subscriptions to Jio apps and 300 SMS are also available.

Rs 149 plan

The validity of this plan with daily 1 GB data is 24 days and it gets a total of 24 GB data. The plan provides unlimited calling from Jio to Jio and 300 minutes for calling on the non-Jio network. The plan offers free 100 SMS daily.

Rs 199 plan

Users get 1.5GB data daily in the plan. Its validity is 28 days and in this way a total of 42 GB of data is available. This plan also offers unlimited calling from Jio to Jio and 1,000 non-Jio minutes for calling on other networks.

Rs 249 plan

Customers can enjoy 56 GB of data during the 28-day validity of a plan with 2 GB data per day. This plan also offers unlimited calling on Jio from Jio, while 1000 non-Jio minutes are available for calling on other networks. Also, subscribe to Jio apps and get 100 SMS daily.

Rs 329 plan

The validity of the plan is 84 days and a total of 6 GB of data is given in it. Along with this, 1000 free SMS is also available. Calling from Jio to Jio is unlimited and 3000 non-Jio minutes are given for calling on other networks.

Rs 349 plan

This plan for heavy data users gets 3 GB of data daily. Talking about calling, like other plans, there is unlimited calling on Jio from Jio. While on other networks, 1000 non-live minutes are available for calling. Apart from this, you get a subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMS daily.

Rs 399 plan

The validity of this plan of Jio is 56 days and users also get 100 SMS free with 1.5 GB of data every day. Calling from Jio to Jio is unlimited while calling on other networks provides 2000 non-Jio minutes.

Rs 444 plan

The validity of the company’s prepaid plan of Rs 444 is 56 days. In this pack also 2 GB data is available every day. 1000 minutes FUP is available on Jio to Jio unlimited calls and non-Jio network. In this pack, 100 SMS are available every day. Apart from this, the subscription of Jio apps is also available.

555 rupees plan

The validity of the company’s 555 rupees plan is 84 days. In addition to 1.5 GB data every day, 100 SMS are available daily for free. In the plan, calling from Jio to Jio is free, while calls to other networks provide 3000 non-Jio minutes.

Rs 599 plan

This plan offers 84 days of validity. This is a plan with 2 GB data per day, thus customers get a total of 168 GB data. Jio gets unlimited calling on the Jio network. 3000 non-live minutes are available for calling on any other network. Apart from this, you get a subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMS daily.

Rs 1299 plan

Customers get 336 days of validity in the plan of Rs 1299. Calling from Jio to Jio is unlimited in the plan, while 12,000 non-Jio minutes are available for calling on other networks. Apart from this, 3600 free SMS are available.

Rs 2121 plan

A long-term plan offers 336 days validity. This is a plan with 1.5GB of data every day and users get a total of 504GB of data. Calling from Jio to Jio remains unlimited. At the same time, 12,000 non-live minutes are given for calling on other networks. Apart from this, subscriptions of Jio apps and 100 SMS are also available daily.

Rs 4999 plan

In this plan with a total validity of 360 days, 350GB data has been given without any daily data limit. Apart from unlimited calling from Jio to Jio network, 12,000 non-Jio minutes are given for calling on other networks. 100 daily SMS is also available in the plan.