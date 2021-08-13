Best Smartphone to Buy in August Under 15000 in India – Check Full Specifications, Price in India, Camera Features, and More

Best Phone Under 15000 – The Rs 15,000 segment is very important for the Indian smartphone market, as it attracts a lot of people in terms of smartphone volume. For the past few years, most of the mobile manufacturers have introduced their mobile phones in this segment based on better camera, faster processor, and better battery. In this range you will find multiple devices from many smartphone brands.Also Read - Best Quad Camera Phone under 10000 in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which was being given in phones under Rs 20000 earlier this year, now you will also get it in phones coming under Rs 15 thousand. You can also buy phones coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 in this segment with processors like MediaTek Helio P70. Also, in the segment inside Rs 15000, now you are also getting a primary sensor of 48 megapixels in the phone. You will find many smartphones with 48-megapixel camera sensor within 15 thousand rupees.

Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17 works on Android 11 based HiOS v7.6 in the phone. The phone flaunts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) IPA display with 90Hz display, 500 nits maximum brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Apart from this, the Tecno Camon smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, the quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone, whose primary camera is 64 megapixels and the remaining three cameras are 2 megapixels. At the same time, there is a 16-megapixel camera in the phone for selfie and video calling. Tecno has given dual-flash support in the phone.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, with which there is 18 W fast charging support. Sign-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given in the phone. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS, etc. The dimensions of the phone are 168.67×76.44×8.82mm.

The price of Tecno Camon 17 smartphone is Rs 12,999 in India, in which you will get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the phone. Three color options have been introduced in this phone, Frost Silver, Spruce Green and Magnet Black.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on One UI Core based on Android 11, which is an upgrade to Android 10 of Samsung Galaxy M21. It has a 6.4-inch full-HD + (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity U display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, which is also present in the Galaxy M21. Triple rear camera setup has been given for photography in the phone, whose primary camera is 48 megapixels Samsung GM2. The other two sensors on the phone are the same as the Samsung Galaxy M21, which will include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 20-megapixel sensor has been given in the phone for selfie and video calling.

The inbuilt storage of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is 128 GB, which can be expanded up to 512 GB via micro-SD card. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is present on the back of the phone. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Samsung has given a 6,000 mAh battery in this handset, with which there is 18 W fast charging support.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone is Rs 12,499, in which the phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is available. While the price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is Rs 14,499. This phone has been introduced in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black color options.

Samsung Galaxy F22

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone works on Android 11 based One UI 3.1. This smartphone has a 6.4-inch HD + (700×1,600 pixels) S AMOLED display, which has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with which there is 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

For photography, the quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone, whose primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, the phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfie and video calling, you will get a 13-megapixel camera in the phone.

The battery of the phone is 6,000 mAh, with which there is 25 W fast charging support. Although Samsung has given a 15W charger in the box. For connectivity, the phone includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC etc. Side mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support have been provided in the phone. There is Samsung Pay Mini support in this. The dimensions of this phone are 159.9×74.0x9.3mm and the weight is 203 grams.

The price of Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone is Rs 12,499, in which the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model of the phone is available. The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is Rs 14,499. The Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone comes in Denim Blue and Denim Black color options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G phone works on MIUI based on Android 11. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, which has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the Redmi Note 10T 5G phone, whose primary camera is 48 megapixels. It includes a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. This phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfie and video calling.

The storage of Redmi Note 10T 5G phone is 64 GB and 128 GB. Connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) Blaster, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor can also be given in the phone. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, with which there is 18 W fast charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 161.81×75.34×8.92mm and the weight is 190 grams.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 in India, which is the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone. At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is Rs 15,999. This phone comes in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue and Mint Green color options.

Infinix Note 10

Infinix Note 10 smartphone runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6. The phone has a 6.95 inch FullHD + Super Fluid display and touch sampling rate is 180 Hz. The refresh rate of the screen is 60 Hz. Cinematic dual speakers have been given in the handset.

MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4 and 6 GB RAM have been given in Infinix Note 10. The smartphone has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. 5000mAh battery has been given to give power to the phone. The battery comes with 18W fast charging capability. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side. The handset also supports face unlock. There is also a Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Talking about the camera, Infinix Note 10 has 48 megapixel primary camera with 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel portrait lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel AI lens with dual-LED flash for selfie and video calling.

The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant of Infinix Note 10 smartphone is Rs 10,999. At the same time, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 11,999.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, DynamicSwitch feature and 1,500-inch display. :1 contrast ratio is given. Poco M3 Pro 5G phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. Also the phone’s storage is 128 GB.

For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone, whose primary camera is 48 megapixels. It includes a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. This phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfie and video calling.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock support. Connectivity options include dual-SIM slot, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery will be given in the phone, with which there is 18 W fast charging support.

Talking about the sensors, the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone includes Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic Compass, IR Blaster. The dimensions of the phone are 161.81×75.34×8.92mm and the weight is 190 grams.

The price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Poco M3 Pro 5G phone is Rs 13,999, while the price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone is Rs 15,999. This phone will be available for purchase in three color options Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow.

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of microSD card.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfie and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

In terms of connectivity options, it has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. For power, this Realme phone has a 5000 mAh battery, which also supports 18W ‘Quick Charge’ fast charging technology.

The new 4GB + 64GB model of the Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. At the same time, its 4GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. This new variant comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black color options.

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G40 Fusion smartphone works on Android 11, which includes a 6.8-inch Full HD + display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. This phone also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, with which 6GB of RAM is present. The internal storage of the phone is 128 GB, which you can expand up to 1 TB.

For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the Moto G40 Fusion phone, whose primary camera is 64 megapixels with f / 1.7 lens. Along with this, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens and 118-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfie and video calling, this phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 lens.

You have been given a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support. For connectivity, it has 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type- C port etc. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and ThinkShield security portfolio. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and sensor hub.

The price of Moto G40 Fusion starts at Rs 13,999 in India, with the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone available. There is also a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone, which costs Rs 15,999. This phone is also available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne color options.

Realme 8

The 8 has a 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) and 2400 x 1080 Pixels display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has 4.0 RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card. This handset of Realme runs on Android v11 operating system and 5000 mAh battery has been given to power the handset. The phone has Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) processor and Adreno Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

Talking about the camera, Realme 8 has a camera setup of 64.0 megapixel primary and 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP megapixel secondary sensor with aperture. Magnetic Induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor sensors have also been given in this device. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and OTG. The price of Realme 8 in India is 14999.

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G phone works on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. It has a 6.52-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display, which comes with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with which Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is available. At the same time, the phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card.

Talking about the phone’s camera setup for photography, the Oppo A53S 5G has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 lens and f/2.2 lens. There is a 2 megapixel macro camera with /2.4 aperture. For selfie and video calling, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.0 lens, which comes in the notch design.

For connectivity, this phone includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone’s battery has been given 5,000 mAh battery, about which the company claims that it will get up to 17.74 hours of video playback. The dimensions of the phone are 164×75.7×8.4mm and the weight is 189.6 grams.

The price of Oppo A53s 5G phone in India starts from Rs 14,990, which is the price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage of the phone. The phone’s 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs Rs 16,999. In this phone, you will be available for purchase in Crystal Blue and Ink Black color options.