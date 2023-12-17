Home

December 2023 Deal: Best Smartphones In India Under Rs 15,000

Here are some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India for under Rs 15,000 this December.

Best smartphones in India under Rs 15,000: Nowadays, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to buy a smartphone that will fulfill your requirements. Amid the ongoing competition between smartphone companies, you can get all the needed specifications at a very reasonable cost. Whether you are a social media lover, gamer, or everyday user, these smartphones fulfil everyone’s requirements, all under the budget. Here are some of the best smartphone options available under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a smartphone that gives you plethora of cool stuff without costing a fortune! Its 90Hz IPS LCD screen is perfect for playing games and watching videos. The Exynos 1330 chip enables the user superfast multitasking. The phone comes with mammoth 6,000mAh battery means which means that you don’t have to touch the charger whole day long. Talking about the camera it is the best in this price range. The is loaded with all the features you can imagine and if you want a Samsung phone that’s affordable and loaded with features, the Galaxy M14 5G is a total win.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G

In the budget phone world Lava Blaze Pro 5G is the hidden treasure as it is loaded with almost all latest features and specifications. Dimensity 6020 chip make the phone lightening fast, ideal for multitasking and gaming. Lava Blaze Pro 5G gets its juice from 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging. It comes with 33W charging brick.

Talking about the camera, it is the best in this price range and captures amazing photos. All this under Rs 15,000.

Redmi 12 5G

One of the most popular brands in India is Redmi, which promises to provide features similar to expensive phones in its smartphones that too in budget. This phone is available at just Rs 11,999, ensures fast processing speed a longer battery life. It comes with 8 GB of RAM with 256GB storage. This 5G phone is quite affordable for anyone looking to upgrade their phone.

