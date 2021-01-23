PUBG Mobile had recently taken down 24 per cent of the accounts as they were found to be using auto-aim hacks while another 24 per cent of the accounts were banned for changing their character models. Further, 22% were banned for using X-ray vision, 12% for speed hacks, and 7% for modifying the area damage. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Update - Global Championship 2020 January Update – Final Event Kicks Off From 21st January to 24 January

PUBG Mobile wrote on Twitter, “Know the Ban, Fear the Ban. From January 8th-14th, 1,217,342 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were: Modification of Character Model, Auto-Aim Hacks and X-Ray Vision.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass Released: Check Details About New Skins, Dresses, Emotes

The PUBG mobile also revealed the ranks of the hackers. “38% of the hackers were on Bronze, 11% were Gold, 9% were Platinum, 12% were Diamond, 10% were Crown, 10% were Ace, and 3% were Conquerer,” said a report by Zee Business. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Update India 20 January, 2021: Download APK Files for Android Users Through VPN in India

All the PUBG Mobile players are requested to stop resorting to these techniques to avoid suspension.

Know the Ban 🍳 Fear the Ban 🍳👀 From January 8th-14th, 1,217,342 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #BanPan pic.twitter.com/yqqpQV95TZ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India fans have been left frustrated with multiple reports claiming that the battle royale game will not be launched anytime soon in the country. If reports are to be believed, a formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is still awaited.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Here’s another good news for those waiting for the FAUG Mobile launch. The game will be released on 26 January, 2021. As earlier announced after PUBG’s ban in India, the opening act of the game is placed in the backdrop of Indian forces fighting against the PLA troops in Ladakh.