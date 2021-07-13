Battleground Mobile India was released in India earlier this month for gamers on the Android platform and since then players have been waiting for its new season. Gaming company Krafton has announced that BGMI players may be gearing up for the new season. The company recently announced the new patch notes under the July update on its official YouTube channel. It will bring a bunch of new guns, vehicles, and some upgrades under July patch notes. The BGMI 1.5 July update will bring several changes to the game including the replacement of the M249 machine gun and many other features. Let’s have a look what are the changes brought under the new 1.5 July update:Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India For Apple iOS: Krafton Drops BIG Hint on Release Date. Details Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 July Patch Notes –

New Weapon MG3

The new update of this game will come with a brand-new weapon. This weapon will be a light machine gun, which will be named MG3. It has two firing modes, single and auto. The average damage rate of the MG3 is 40 hit points. This weapon will be able to fire 660 or 990 rounds per minute along with 7.62mm ammunition.

Due to the unique firing capabilities of this new weapon, it will be received by the player through airdrops. Apart from this new weapon, changes will be seen in M249. This gun will now be available to the player in ordinary loot instead of airdrops.

Matrix Arena Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update is going to bring Matrix Arena Mode to Erangel Map. This feature will significantly change the robot dogs. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Matrix Arena Mode will help players to get high-quality loot. Pads are also being launched in this.

New Ranked Season

The 1.5 July update will bring a new ranking season in Battlegrounds Mobile India under which the season will be divided into cycles. Krafton confirmed on its website that BGMI season 19 will end on July 14 at 05:29:59 am. The cycle of new Season 20 will have three seasons and will proceed as C1S2 and C1S3. Similarly, cycle 2 will come with abbreviations like C2S1, C2S2, C2S3. The opening of the New Ranked Season is scheduled for July 14 at 7:30 am IST.

Customized Settings

The most striking feature of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update is the customized sensitivity settings. This feature will allow players to set different sensitivity settings for different weapons. Players can add their favorite weapons to the list and set different sensitivity settings for them. This facility will reduce the extra efforts of the players.

Ignition Mode

Ignition Mode Like the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, it will also get a new IGNITION game mode. Players will be able to play it on the Erangle map. The location has been revamped in many ways in this new mode. Apart from this, many more changes will be seen in the game with the new update.

Pochinki – Transit Center

Georgopol – Port of Georgopol

School – Tech Center

Military Base – Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana – Logistics Agency

Mylta Power – Energy Center

Glass Windows

The new glass windows will be seen in BGMI’s Erangel and Miramar maps. These windows can break during melee attacks, gunfire, or climbing. Players have to take care while playing the game that these windows will not be repaired once broken and will make loud noises.