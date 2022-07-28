New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Thursday was surprisingly removed from India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store. The game was launched last year after its previous version, PUBG Mobile, was banned by the Indian government in 2020 due to security reasons. Soon after the news broke, the BGMI fans have gone crazy around the country because of the lack of explanation around its disappearance, with the majority of gamers believing it is due to a technical error.Also Read - Android Users, Beware! 6 Anti-Virus Apps on Google Play Store Steal 15K Users' Data

However, it is unclear whether the game is now banned in the country, or has violated some app store(s) policies, leading to its removal. On the other hand, PUBG New State, which is developed by BGMI's maker, Krafton, is available to download on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

In the meantime, a company representative told India Today Tech, "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information".

Even as the removal of BGMI from the Google Play Store has fuelled speculation about a ban, there has been no official confirmation from the Government that the game has been restricted in any manner. The gamers, however, must wait a few hours for more information on the issue.