New Delhi: BGR.in, the steadfast technology website from Zee Digital, crossed 10 million readers in the month of June 2020 as per Comscore India Report. With regards to growth in monthly unique users, the platform has achieved an outstanding feat by registering a growth of 4.5x over the past year. Also Read - BollywoodLife.com Crosses 10 Million Users in June 2020, Registers 4.9x Growth in a Year

BGR.in has topped the list in terms of growth when compared to competing tech websites. NDTV Gadgets posted 1.6x growth over the same period. GadgetsNow was able to post an improvement of 1.7x whereas 91Mobiles could only grow its reader base by 1.6 times. GSM Arena posted a YoY growth of 1.4 times whereas digit.in could manage at most a 2.6x growth compared to June 2019. BGR India’s 4.5x growth for the same period is gigantic by comparison. Also Read - Zee Digital Ranks 2nd Among Digital Media Publishers: Comscore India Report June 2020

BGR.in is among the best technology portals you can rely on for your daily dose of news, reviews and in-depth videos. BGR.in not only reports news but also excels with its detailed product reviews of the latest smartphones, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, smart TVs and lots more. The platform has a strong focus on insight-based stories and useful tips from its in-house geeks which are extremely popular among its users. Also Read - ZeeBusiness.in Crosses 25 mn Monthly Active Users in May 2020, Registers Massive Year-on-year Growth of 7.5x

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, says, “Generally, the core strategy for tech news brands is to focus on new technology launches or big announcements which are most common traffic drivers. However, due to the pandemic there were hardly any such events which made the team really adapt and innovate on the content strategy during this time. A renewed approach to tech news was the key driving factor for this growth. We plan to expand our coverage to more categories and continue to bring the latest updates from the world of technology for tech enthusiasts.”

The growth registered by BGR.in is in line with the phenomenal growth achieved by Zee Digital over the past year. Earlier this month, BollywoodLife.com, the entertainment portal under Zee Digital, also reported crossing the 10 million monthly unique users mark making it the fastest growing portal in its category. Zee Digital is currently the 2nd largest digital media groups in India as per ComScore.