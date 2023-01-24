BharOS: Made-In-India Operating System For Smartphones Successfully Tested; Check Features

Home

'BharOS', an indigenous operating system for smartphones developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT), was successfully tested by the government today.

New Delhi: ‘BharOS’, an indigenous operating system for smartphones developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT), was successfully tested by the government today. Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested the Made-In-India operating system at an event. Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the event.

The BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 (Not for Profit) Company established by IIT Madras, according to a report by news agency ANI. The Foundation is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS). It aspires to put India on par with those few countries that currently possess such capabilities.

BharOS: The Made-In-India Operating System | Know Its Features

BharOS, a new mobile operating system, focuses on privacy and security. A mobile operating system is a software that is the core interface on a smartphone like Android by Google and iOS by Apple.

The BharOS is an Indian government-funded project to develop a free and open-source operating system (OS) for use in government and public systems. The project aims to reduce the dependence on foreign OS in smartphones and promote the use of locally developed technology. It is a huge leap forward to create an indigenous ecosystem and a self-reliant future.

BharOS Services are currently being provided to organisations that have stringent privacy and security requirements and whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communications on restricted apps on mobiles. Such users require access to private cloud services through private 5G networks.

BharOS comes with No Default Apps (NDA). This means that users are not forced to use apps that they may not be familiar with or that they may not trust. Additionally, this approach allows users to have more control over the permissions that apps have on their device, as they can choose to only allow apps that they trust to access certain features or data on their device.

BharOS provides access to trusted apps from organisation-specific Private App Store Services (PASS). A PASS provides access to a curated list of apps that have been thoroughly vetted and have met certain security and privacy standards of organisations. This means users can be confident that the apps they are installing are safe to use and have been checked for any potential security vulnerabilities or privacy concerns.