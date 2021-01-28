Hyderabad: Making a giant leap in digital technology, Bharti Airtel today announced the first 5G service on a commercial network in Hyderabad today. 5G is expected to deliver 10x speed, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies and massive connectivity between machines. It is running live over 1800 band on a commercial network in Hyderabad today. Airtel made it clear that this live test was on a limited commercial network and would not be available for general users for now. Airtel, with today’s announcement, made it clear that they were fully ready for the 5G services. “The full power of 5G spectrum can be felt when the government expands the spectrum,” Gopal Vittal, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel said. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card 2021: Check RRB Exam Updates, Steps to Download & Other Details Here

However, Airtel users with 5G handset in Hyderabad will have to wait for now as today's 5G test launch was in a commercial set up. "When we do launch 5G to customers, it must have the full power of spectrum. We would need more spectrum in 3.5 Ghz band," Gopal Vittal said in reply to a question. Airtel did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non Stand Alone) network technology.

When will Airtel Customers Get To Use 5G Services?

If permitted by the authorities, in a matter of months, Airtel customers can start experiencing 5G. Over 20 commercially available 5G smartphones in India will be ready for Airtel 5G.

Elaborating more, Airtel also said that it seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. “This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains – Radio, Core and Transport,” Airtel said in a statement.

“I am very proud of our engineers who have worked tirelessly to showcase this incredible capability in Tech City, Hyderabad today. Every one of our investments is future-proofed as this game-changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere,” Vittal said.

Details of the Airtel’s 5G test setup in Hyderabad