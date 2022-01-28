Washington: Irked at US President Joe Biden for excluding the name of Tesla in a post that talked about the future of electric vehicles in America, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday saying that “Biden is treating the American public like fools”.Also Read - Elon Musk's Out of Control SpaceX Rocket to Crash Into Moon in March

The US President left out the name of the electric vehicle manufacturer while talking about electric vehicles and in a Twitter post that said: "Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before."

Replying to Biden's Twitter post on the future electric vehicles in America, Elon Musk wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps. In another tweet, he said, "Biden is a damp Socks puppet in human form."

Starts with a T

Ends with an A

ESL in the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Biden is treating the American public like fools — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

He made these remarks after the US President met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week.

The swipe comes after Biden invited CEOso of General Motors and Ford to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration’s Build Back Better legislation.

Interestingly, Biden invited executives from these companies last year when signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030.

However, Musk, who is critical of the Biden administration, was omitted from the list. Back in September, Tesla CEO had said that Biden administration of being “a little biased” and “seems to be” controlled by unions, Fox News reported.