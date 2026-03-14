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Big change for Instagram users: Encrypted chats to end soon; heres what Metas new strategy means for you

Big change for Instagram users: Encrypted chats to end soon; here’s what Meta’s new strategy means for you

Meta is soon going to remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram. Scroll down to know what it means.

Big change for Instagram users: Encrypted chats to end soon; here's what Meta's new strategy means for you (AI Image)

Instagram is all set to discontinue the end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) feature of messaging. This can majorly change the way private conversations are done on the platform. The parent company of Instagram, Meta, has given a confirmation on the same and said that the end-to-end encrypted messages feature will stop functioning from May 8, 2026. This implies that the chats will no longer be holding the similar level of protection.

Why is Instagram removing the end-to-end encrypted chats feature?

The end-to-end encryption is a security system of messaging which makes sure that only two persons on the platform can read the chat messages, which are the sender and the recipient. This even stops the platform provider from having access to the content of the chat’s messages. According to The Verge, the application came up with this feature back in December 2023, which was a part of the broader vision of parent company Meta for the improvement of privacy on the platforms. However, the catch is that Meta has now made the decision to discontinue this feature. A spokesperson mentioned that this is because of the low adoption, because just a small percentage of users enable the encrypted chats feature on the application.

Change for Instagram users

After the removal of the feature, the messages which are sent through the direct messages of Instagram will not be protected and will not be end-to-end encrypted. This also implies that the platform may technically have access to the content for moderation, security checks, and other purposes. The application has also stated that the users who initially have encrypted messages on the platform will be receiving the notifications within the platform so that they can download any necessary messages or media content, if they wish to.

What’s the debate?

The decision has also sparked immense debates about privacy and safety, as end-to-end encryption is typically considered a safe way to protect online communication.

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The platform has already offered end-to-end encrypted messaging on WhatsApp. Reports are suggesting that the company can possibly ask the users to communicate through the other platform for stronger privacy protection.

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