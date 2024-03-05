Home

BIG Launch Alert: Nothing Phone 2A Hits The Indian Market Today; Livestream Details, Price, Availability

Excitement is in the air as the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2A makes its debut in the Indian market today. Consumers are buzzing with anticipation to get their hands on this latest offering. Check details you need to know.

Nothing Phone 2a Launch: After months of anticipation, Nothing is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India today. The smartphone is expected to target the mid-range segment with its unique design and powerful specifications. The Nothing Phone 2a boasts an intriguing design featuring a transparent back panel adorned with Glyph LED lights, as teased by the company. The teaser images also show the symmetrical bezels, dual cameras and a boxy chassis. This design element not only adds a touch of style but also hints at the functionality the smartphone aims to offer.

Nothing Phone 2a Price

A recent video shared by Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, has unveiled the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (2a) with an attractive price tag of approximately Rs 25,000. This strategic pricing move positions the Nothing Phone (2a) as a more budget-friendly alternative to its predecessor, the Phone (1), which entered the market at Rs 32,999 back in 2022. The decision to offer the new phone at a lower price point reflects Nothing’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider audience.

Conveniently, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available for purchase online through Flipkart, further enhancing its accessibility and reach.

Phone (2a) has gone through a lot over the past few months… tune in tomorrow to finally get to know the real deal. pic.twitter.com/DNgpTFNcrN — Nothing (@nothing) March 4, 2024

Nothing Phone 2a: How to watch Livestream

Nothing Phone (2a) is set to launch in India later today at 5 PM IST. The company will stream the live-streaming of the event on its social media handles. The event, called ‘Fresh Eyes’, will be live streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel and we have also included a direct streaming link for the event to save you the trouble.

Nothing Phone 2A Specifications

With a 6.7-inch OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, the Phone 2a promises a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

Powered by the MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset and supporting up to 12GB of RAM, this phone is geared towards seamless multitasking and performance, allowing users to store plenty of apps, photos, and videos without worrying about running out of space.

The Phone 2a is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter ensures stunning selfies and video calls.

Running on Nothing’s own OS 2.5 UI based on Android 14, the Phone 2a offers a unique user experience.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support, users can stay powered up throughout the day. However, the inclusion of a charger in the box remains uncertain.

Nothing Phone 2a: Availability

Nothing has revealed that there will be 100 units available for sale in each location, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. As part of the promotion, a complimentary bundle will be offered, including the Phone (2a), a back case, and other exciting extras.

In India, the phone will be accessible on March 6th at 5 PM IST at Select City Walk Mall, Sanket District Centre, Sector 6, Pusp Vihar, New Delhi. Subsequent launches will occur in other significant cities such as Hyderabad on March 7th, Bengaluru on March 8th, and Mumbai on March 9th.

Want to be the first? Nothing’s #THE100 Drops mark the very first locations in the world where you can buy Phone (2a). With exclusive extras on us. Starts 6 March. First come, first served. Here’s what you need to know: Delhi: 6th Mar, 5:00 PM

Hyderabad: 7th Mar, 5:00 PM… pic.twitter.com/oRkD6uIEJC — Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 1, 2024

