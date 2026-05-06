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Big trouble for Apple: Company to pay USD 250 million over misleading Siri AI claims

Big trouble for Apple: Company to pay USD 250 million over misleading Siri AI claims

Apple agrees to pay USD 250 million to settle a lawsuit over claims it misled users about AI-powered Siri features. Scroll down for details.

(Image: X)

The tech company Apple has agreed to pay a massive amount of USD 250 million to settle a lawsuit. The case comprised accusations against the company regarding misleading its customers about the artificial intelligence tendencies of Siri, as reported by the Financial Express. In addition, the lawsuit alleged that the company had promoted its advanced features of AI-powered Siri in the year 2024. However, these features were not available at the time of promotion.

What was the case about?

According to the claims of the Plaintiffs, Apple did the advertising of a more personalised AI version of Siri. The aim of the version was to increase the sales of iPhones even when the technology was not ready.

It said that the company “promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years”.

The watchdog of US advertising, the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division, also stated that Apple had falsely claimed that the new AI-powered Siri voice assistant was “available now”.

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“We are proud to secure a historic settlement on behalf of consumers who should feel confident and protected when deciding where to spend their hard-earned dollars. We are at an inflection point with AI, and the choices companies and regulators make now will shape how this technology impacts everyday people,” said the founder and managing partner of Clarkson Law Firm, Ryan Clarkson, as reported by The Guardian. Clarkson has brought the suit on behalf of the customers.

Also Read: Apple car key feature could soon arrive for Tata cars, Allowing users to unlock and start Vehicles via iPhone and Apple Watch

Which devices are covered?

The settlement with Apple covers almost USD 36 million of eligible devices, which include the following:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

These devices were purchased from June 10, 2024, to March 29, 2025, in the United States, as reported.

Apple’s response

“We resolved this matter to stay focused on what we do best: delivering the most innovative products and services to our users,” said the company, as reported by the Financial Times.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Price Hike: Will iPhones get more EXPENSIVE after June? CEO Tim Cook drops Hint

Why does it matter?

The case clearly highlights the increasing scrutiny regarding the marketing claims of AI-based features by major tech companies. Alongside this, the lawsuit also quoted a Morgan Stanley survey which showed that the upgraded version of Siri was one of the most anticipated features for people who wanted to buy iPhones.

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