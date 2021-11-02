New Delhi: The Bihar government’s health department on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp chatbot ‘Vaccine Mitra’ dedicated for the citizens to access information regarding the Covid vaccination.Also Read - Five Youtubers Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Assam's Darrang District

Features of WhatsApp chatbot 'Vaccine Mitra'

The bot is free to use. It will be available in languages English and Hindi. It is built with the latest intuitive capabilities of the WhatsApp API platform that enables users to select ‘quick replies’ and eliminates the need for users to type out a message. The chatbot can find the nearest vaccination centre. It helps in creating awareness on vaccines, and much more for the residents of Bihar.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in a statement said, "Vaccine Mitra is a step towards digitally aiding citizens with easy access to information related to vaccination. We are hopeful that the citizens of Bihar will find this useful and together we will achieve success by vaccinating the entire population."

How to Access Whatsapp Chatbot

To access the bot, WhatsApp users need to simply send ‘Hi’ to the number https://wa.me/919431025555.

Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India said, “Intuitive and seamless technologies such as WhatsApp have made critical contributions in helping governments elevate citizen engagement and services. Bihar government’s custom tech-solution in the form of ‘Vaccine Mitra’ Helpline chatbot on the WhatsApp-API is a testament to the effective and scalable, transformational power of technology put to use by the Bihar state administration.”

