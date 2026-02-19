Home

Bill Gates will no longer lead the Gates Foundation at the AI ​​Impact Summit after his name appeared in the Epstein Files.

Bill Gates will not speak at AI ​​Summit due to..., who will now lead the Gates Foundation?

Bill Gates of the Gates Foundation was forced to withdraw from the AI ​​Impact Summit after his name appeared in the Epstein Files. The Gates Foundation itself issued a statement stating that he would not deliver his scheduled speech on February 19th. The Foundation will now be represented by Ankur Vora, head of the India and Africa office. The statement further stated that the Gates Foundation is committed to the shared goals of health and development.

It should be noted that just two days ago, on Tuesday, sources reported that Bill Gates would not attend the summit and that his name had been removed from the website’s speaker list. The government had not directly responded to this.

What did Ashwini Vaishnav say about Bill Gates not attending the summit?

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in response to a question about the summit at a press conference, stated that the decision to attend or not attend was a personal one, and he would not comment on the matter. However, the Gates Foundation issued a statement on the matter on XX.

What did the Gates Foundation say in its first statement?

The statement stated that Bill Gates would attend the AI ​​Impact Summit and deliver his scheduled speech as usual. The statement further described India as a major global leader in artificial intelligence.

It’s worth noting that the US Justice Department recently released files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which Bill Gates’ name appears multiple times. This prompted sharp reactions from several opposition party leaders.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.