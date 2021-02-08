Bitcoin saw a jump of over 14% on Monday to a record high soon after Elon Musk-owned Tesla announced that it had invested $1.5 billion in the most popular cryptocurreny last month, as per a report by Mint. Also Read - Dogecoin Gets Support From Elon Musk as Price of The Cryptocurrency Surges Above 50%

The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $44,000, while Ethereum saw a surge of 7%, the report said. Also Read - Is The Ban on Private Cryptocurrency a Step in The Right Direction? Here's What India Thinks

Tesla announced the investment ten days after its CEO Elon Musk added a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter account, which sent bitcoin upward on the day. Also Read - Personal Data of 26 Lakh Airtel Users From J&K Leaked, Being Sold in Bitcoin on The Web

Tesla today said it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.

It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could “acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term”.

Tesla’s investment is another sign of the cryptocurrency garnering widespread popularity as a type of investment. Enthusiasts often tout the digital asset as a hedge against inflation and store of value in a world awash with stimulus and rampant central-bank money printing.

Bitcoin is up almost 50% this year in terms of value following gains of over 300% in 2020.